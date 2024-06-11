Michigan State hockey to reportedly play outside in Chicago

The NHL has carried on a tradition known as the Winter Classic, an annual game played outside on New Year’s Day. A part of the NHL’s annual game is the outdoor ice is used for colleges, high schools and more to play games outside. Michigan State is set to be featured in 2025.

The 2025 Winter Classic matchup is set to feature the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

According to a report, MSU will be featured at Wrigley Field alongside Wisconsin, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. NO exact opponent has been specified.

