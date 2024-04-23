Michigan State hockey picks up huge commitment from 2007 defenseman

Michigan State head hockey coach Adam Nightingale is known to be one of the nation’s top recruiters, and he is showing his hat on that side of things once again. The Spartans have picked up the commitment of 2007 born defenseman Brady Peedle, a native of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Peedle is a 4-star, top ten ranked defenseman in the 2007-born class. He played this past season with the Bishop Kearney Selects 16u AAA team.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 4 ⭐️ Brady Peddle has committed to Michigan State. The 2007-born recruit out of Nova Scotia is a top 10 ranked defenseman in Canada. Peddle had 47 points in 58 games for the Bishop Kearney Selects this past season. Big get for the Spartans. pic.twitter.com/SSoSvV77nC — Puck Preps (@PuckPreps) April 22, 2024

