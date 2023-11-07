Michigan State hockey moves up one spot in rankings after sweeping Ohio State

Michigan State now sits 7-3 (2-0 B1G) on the 2023-24 season after going into Columbus and sweeping the Buckeyes, 6-0 and 6-4, to open Big Ten play.

The Spartans went into that series ranked No. 12 in the nation according to USCHO, and now have moved up one spot to No. 11, following the sweep of the Buckeyes.

Michigan State will be back in action this weekend, at home, to take on Penn State.

