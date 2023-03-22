Michigan State hockey lands transfer commitment from Detroit Red Wings draftee

Adam Nightingale has made another splash in the transfer portal, this time landing a commitment from Miami University forward Red Savage. Savage is a Northville, Michigan, native and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

In his two years at Miami, Savage recorded 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 67 games. He has also been a staple on the United States development program, wearing the stars and stripes.

Thank you to everyone at Miami for the past two years. It was a dream come true to play for the RedHawks. With that being said, I’m excited for my next chapter at Michigan State. Can’t wait to get to work. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/QQWwbTBlPs — Red Savage (@redsavage_19) March 22, 2023

