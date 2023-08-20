Michigan State hockey lands 2007 commitment from Savin Virk

New Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has reinvigorated the Spartan program, bringing an excitement to East Lansing that has been absent for almost a decade.

Nightingale is using that momentum to his advantage on the recruiting trail, and made his first splash of the 2007 class, landing Savin Virk who plays in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

I am proud and excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University. Thank you to God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates who have supported me along the way. Looking forward to continuing my hockey journey at Michigan State! #gogreen pic.twitter.com/Rgr6uy1LnA — Savin Virk (@savin_virk) August 19, 2023

