Michigan State hockey goalie Trey Augustine opening eyes in the media

Michigan State hockey coach hit a home run on the recruiting trail, flipping goaltender Trey Augustine from their rivals Michigan. Augustine went on to get drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL entry draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

The anticipated starting goaltender for Michigan State has been opening eyes of those in the media, with John Buccigross, a college hockey expert, stating that he has heard really good things about the MSU netminder.

Sources tell me Michigan St Freshman goalie Trey Augustine (@DetroitRedWings 2nd rounder) is "crazy good." #cawlidgehawkey https://t.co/sQohnbEe4r — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) September 23, 2023

