Michigan State hockey gets win at Notre Dame in game two of series

Michigan State took a road trip to South Bend to square off against Notre Dame this weekend. After dropping game one to the Fighting Irish, 4-1, the Spartans bounced back in a huge way, defeating Notre Dame, 4-0.

Goaltender Trey Augustine was a star for the Spartans, shining with a 31-save shutout in the contest.

Trey Augustine with a 31-save shutout as the Spartans earn the weekend split at Notre Dame. MSU ties its win total from last year (18) and reaches a program-best 12 wins in B1G play.#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/PvFxQQNwB8 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) February 4, 2024

Michigan State will be back in action next week against Michigan in Ann Arbor and Detroit.

