Michigan State hockey gets win at Notre Dame in game two of series

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State took a road trip to South Bend to square off against Notre Dame this weekend.  After dropping game one to the Fighting Irish, 4-1, the Spartans bounced back in a huge way, defeating Notre Dame, 4-0.

Goaltender Trey Augustine was a star for the Spartans, shining with a 31-save shutout in the contest.

Michigan State will be back in action next week against Michigan in Ann Arbor and Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire