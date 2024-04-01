Michigan State hockey falls to rival Michigan in NCAA Tournament

It was the conclusion to an amazing turnaround season for Michigan State, and unfortunately it didn’t end how they wanted, as the Spartans fell to Michigan on Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State had four straight wins over Michigan, and this one was tied with seven minutes to go, when Michigan finally broke the seal and added two goals in 12 seconds in a major gut punch that ultimately won them the game.

