Michigan State hockey checks in at No. 11 in latest poll

Michigan State welcomed in Penn State this past weekend for their first home Big Ten series of the year. The Spartans and Nittany Lions played a very competitive series against one another. Penn State won the first game, 4-3 in a shootout, while the Spartans took the second game 5-3.

With the middling weekend, the Spartans did not move in the latest poll, checking in at No. 11 once again. Of note, arch-rival Michigan fell to No. 12 in the polls, behind the Spartans for the first time this year.

