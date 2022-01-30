Michigan State hockey alum Jake Chelios selected to Chinese Olympic team

Jake Chelios was a fixture of Michigan State hockey’s blue line from 2010-2014. The son of Detroit Red Wings great Chris Chelios, Jake and his brother Dean were a huge part of the Spartans hockey program. Following his time in East Lansing, Chelios has spent a lot of time in the American Hockey League along with a short stint in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings. Now, Chelios is a member of the Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.

It was announced over the weekend that Chelios will be participating in the 2022 Olympics as a member of the Chinese National Team.

Jake Chelios Selected for 2022 Olympic Games https://t.co/Gan60iXJpG — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 27, 2022

Chelios is of American dissent, but due to the lack of high-level players from China, the host country is being allowed to pull players from Beijing’s own KHL team, the Kunlun Red Star, of which Chelios is a member.

