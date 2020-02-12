Report: Michigan State hiring Mel Tucker to replace Mark Dantonio

Though he initially turned down interest in the job, it looks like Mel Tucker is headed to Michigan State after all. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

After turning down initial interest, it appears that Colorado coach Mel Tucker is headed to East Lansing after all.

Tucker and Michigan State agreed to a deal in principal to make him the program’s next football coach, The Athletic reported late on Tuesday night.

The deal will reportedly more than double the salary Tucker was making at Colorado, double his salary pool for assistant coaches and include a “substantial increase” to the strength and conditioning staff budget and program resources.

Tucker was one of several people to turn down the job in a lengthy coaching search, along with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, among others. Tucker even tweeted out on Saturday that he was “committed to [Colorado] for #TheBuild of our program.”

According to The Athletic, however, Michigan State “circled back” to Tucker on Monday with an offer for him and the program “that he felt he needed to compete for national titles.”

Tucker had just finished his first season at Colorado and posted a 5-7 record. He had served as the defensive coordinator at Georgia for three seasons before taking the job in Boulder. The 48-year-old worked as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1997 and 1998, too, and spent four seasons as the defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2001-2004.

Tucker will replace longtime coach Mark Dantonio, who stepped down earlier this month after 13 seasons with the program. He compiled a 114-57 record with the Spartans, and led them to a win against Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl to end the 2019 season.

