Michigan State hires Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith as head football coach

Scandal-scarred Michigan State football has a new coach. The Spartans announced Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith will be the 26th head coach in program history.

The announcement comes a day after Michigan State finished its season 4-8 with a blowout loss to Penn State.

The Spartans fired prior coach Mel Tucker after a sexual impropriety scandal erupted during the 2023 season.

A new era of Spartan Football is here! Please welcome Jonathan Smith as the 26th Head Coach in program history. 📰 | https://t.co/cianmGIS3E#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/3lGTurivLF — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 25, 2023

Smith was 34-35 in six seasons as coach of the Beavers, who were one of two teams left in the Pac-12 after other schools opted to realign starting next season.

However, Oregon State went 18-7 in the past two seasons, making Smith a strong coaching candidate.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire