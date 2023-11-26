Michigan State hires new head coach

A Big Ten team has hired their new head coach. Michigan State hired Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith on Saturday night. Smith just completed his sixth regular season in Corvallis and compiled an overall record of 34-35.

In a statement to the public, Smith said that he can’t wait to get to work in East Lansing.

“My family and I are excited to join the Michigan State football family. I’m thankful to Alan Haller and the university leadership for entrusting me to lead a Spartan football program which possesses both an excellent tradition and all the resources needed to compete at the highest level in college football today. There are no shortcuts, and we will be a program that’s willing to do the work required to experience sustained success.”

Smith is taking over for Mel Tucker, who was fired after three seasons with the program. Tucker ended his tenure with a record of 18-14.

