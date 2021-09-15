Michigan State heading to Music City Bowl in updated USA TODAY Bowl Projections
Michigan State is heading to Nashville in USA TODAY’s latest bowl projections.
Erick Smith of USA TODAY has the Spartans squaring off against the LSU Tigers in the Music City Bowl in his latest batch of bowl projections. The Spartans originally weren’t in Smith’s preseason bowl projections so it’s great to see them already move up into a solid bowl game after just two weeks of play.
