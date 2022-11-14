Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker holds weekly news conference

Michigan State football head Mel Tucker speaks with the media on Monday afternoon as the Spartans get ready for their Big Ten East rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (noon Saturday, Big Ten Network).

Both Indiana (3-7, 1-6) and Michigan State (5-5, 3-4) have had rough seasons, but it's the Hoosiers who have had the worst struggles. Indiana has lost seven straight heading into Saturday's game, and with a win the Hoosiers can deny the Spartans a shot at going bowling.

MSU has won two straight and three of its last four, including beating Rutgers, 27-21, on Saturday. Indiana was trounced by Ohio State, 56-14.

Follow along for live updates at 12:30 p.m. as Mel Tucker recaps the Rutgers victory and begins Indiana week.

Live updates

