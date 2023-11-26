Advertisement

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith makes first hire, OL coach Jim Michalczik

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Jonathan Smith has not wasted any time getting started as Michigan State’s head football coach, as just eight hours after being announced as the head man of the MSU football program, he has made his first hire.

Smith will be bringing his run game coordinator and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik from Oregon State to Michigan State with him, per a report from 247Sports’ Justin Thind.

Michalczik has a great resume as a coach:

1990–1991

Montana State (OL)

Oregon State (OL/TE/ST)

California (assistant HC/OL)

Oakland Raiders (OL)

California (OC/OL)

Arizona (OL)

Oregon State (AHC/RGC/OL)

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire