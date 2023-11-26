Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith makes first hire, OL coach Jim Michalczik

Jonathan Smith has not wasted any time getting started as Michigan State’s head football coach, as just eight hours after being announced as the head man of the MSU football program, he has made his first hire.

Smith will be bringing his run game coordinator and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik from Oregon State to Michigan State with him, per a report from 247Sports’ Justin Thind.

Major Hire: Former #OregonState OL coach & AHC Jim Michalczik will follow Jonathan Smith to #MichiganState, per sources. OSU’s OL was one of 4 finalists for the 2021 Joe Moore Award. He’s also responsible for designing OSU’s highly-effective run game.https://t.co/eqxmtbA8Up pic.twitter.com/OOQVRBnvmi — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) November 26, 2023

Michalczik has a great resume as a coach:

