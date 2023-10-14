Michigan State grades vs. Rutgers: Coaches fail to stop another crash

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Chris Solari rates Michigan State football on a scale of A to F after the Spartans’ 27-24 loss Saturday at Rutgers.

Offense: C

MSU's offense sputtered after scoring on its final two possessions of the first half and its first drive of the third quarter. It was unable to move the ball on its final three possessions. That included a six-play drive that ended where it began before the play that changed the game (more on that later) and two three-and-out fourth-quarter drives that netted 2 yards combined. Katin Houser in his first start at quarterback didn’t do anything flashy, finishing 18-for-29 for 133 yards with two touchdowns. The redshirt freshman was sacked only once and showed an ability to create with his legs, scoring on a 12-yard run and moving the chains three other times for first downs. But Houser threw at least three passes that could’ve turned into interceptions (one of which was negated by an obvious Rutgers offside penalty), and took a delay of game flag after MSU’s defense forced a turnover. MSU receivers had two lost fumbles, both in Rutgers territory. The Spartans’ run game had good and bad moments, with Nathan Carter gaining 52 yards on his 20 attempts and Jalen Berger posting 49 yards on 11 carries.

Defense: C

MSU’s defense at times showed flashes of dramatic improvement and even dominance. The Spartans picked up three sacks, three QB hurries and a pair of interceptions through three quarters against a Rutgers team that rarely commits turnovers. Then came the fourth quarter fade. MSU began to wilt and missed tackles as the Scarlet Knights pounded the ball on the ground. Rutgers had five runs of 11-plus yards in the final 12:15, including Kyle Monangai's 21-yard touchdown run with 8:21 to play to complete the Spartans' collapse. Rutgers had 120 yards on 25 fourth-quarter plays to MSU's 2 yards on six plays. Still, the defense had to deal with emotional deflation and couldn’t stop Monangai as the Scarlet Knights ran for 77 of their 114 yards in the fourth quarter after two costly special teams mistakes.

Special teams: D-

Drew Wilson's high punt snap in the rain added difficulty to the catch for punter Michael O’Shaugnessey, who dropped the ball. The sequence became the game's pivot point. Rutgers recovered the loose football for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. Rutgers got the ball back for Monangai’s go-ahead touchdown after MSU kick returner Tyrell Henry did not field a pooch kickoff with the rest of his teammates lined up for a potential onside kick. It marks the second straight loss in which special teams ultimately cost the Spartans a fourth-quarter lead, including a punt return TD by Iowa’s Cooper DeJean two weeks ago. Wilson did recover a first-half fumble by Rutgers on a muffed punt that led to a touchdown, but he also had an even higher punt snap in the fourth quarter rescued by punter Ryan Eckley. Jonathan Kim’s 37-yard field goal at the end of the first half put MSU ahead 17-6.

Coaching: C-

Credit the coordinators for the game plan of keeping things simple on offense for Houser and attacking Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsett with pressure for three quarters. MSU looked competent on both sides of the ball and on its way to victory. But the special teams mistakes and penalties that persist come down to coaching as well. A decision to not challenge a pass stripped from tight end Maliq Carr that was ruled an incompletion in the fourth quarter led to one of the three-and-out drives. And the inability to keep the Spartans’ heads from spinning as momentum swung dramatically in Rutgers’ favor after the fumbled punt touchdown ultimately led to a fourth straight loss. A visit from No. 2 Michigan is next.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes each week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State grades vs. Rutgers: Coaches fail to stop another crash