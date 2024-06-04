Michigan State golfers compete in the pros

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The field of Michigan State golfers competing with the pros is growing.

Katie Lu will play with some of the best golfers in the world at the Meijer LPA Classic. On Monday, rising-senior Ashton McCulloch qualified for the U.S. Open.

McCulloch was one of 66 players in the qualifier competing for seven spots in the open. He finished -8 to clinch a spot. Of the seven who qualified, McCulloch is the only amateur.

McCulloch was the Spartan’s top finisher in nine events the past season, including the last six of the year, and carried a 70.89 scoring average over 36 rounds.

The U.S. Open runs June 13-16, the same four days Lu will play in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

