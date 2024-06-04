Advertisement
Michigan State golfer Ashton McCulloch qualifies for U.S. Open

cory linsner
·1 min read

In the golf world, Monday was known to the sport as, “the longest day in golf.” The moniker referred to the qualification process for the United States Open. With qualifiers happening all over the world, golfers both experienced and amateur were looking for their entry into the US Open.

One Spartan, Ashton McCulloch, fresh off of an appearance at the RBC-Canadian Open and his junior season at MSU, has qualified for the US Open.

McCulloch fired a -8 day to finish in seventh place, securing his spot at the major.

The U.S. Open will take place at Pinehurst No. 2 from June 13-16.

