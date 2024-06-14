Michigan State golfer Ashton McCulloch eyes to make the cut at U.S. Open

Michigan State rising senior Ashton McCulloch has gotten the honor of playing at the US Open in 2024 after qualifying in his home country of Canada.

In round one, with tough conditions at Pinehurst No. 2, McCulloch shot a 75 (+5). While on surface, it doesn’t feel like a good round, McCulloch is firmly in the mix to make the cut, which will fall around the +3 or +4 marker.

He is set to tee off at 2:42 p.m. EST.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire