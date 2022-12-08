Michigan State goes on the road, downs Penn State, 67-58

Following a two game losing streak to Notre Dame and Northwestern, the Spartans went on the road to knock off Penn State to get the first Big Ten win of the 2022-23 season, righting the ship.

AJ Hoggard had a career night scoring, leading his team to a gritty road victory.

MSU opened the game in the worst way possible, giving up a 16-6 run in the first seven minutes into the game.

Thankfully, the Spartans were able to steady the ship, and clawed their way back into the game behind 3 pointers from Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks.

The two teams would go into the half tied at 35.

The second half featured Michigan State’s defense taking a big step forward. After giving up 7 3-pointers in the first half, MSU held PSU to only 1 in the second half.

Both teams would trade buckets, and stops, keeping the game within one possession until the 6:32 mark when Tyson Walker canned a 3-point bucket, giving the Spartans a 4 point lead.

The Spartans would close out the game holding Penn State to just one field goal over the last 5:30 in the contest.

Welcomed to the fanbase, MSU did a good job with their press break and making free throws, closing out the game with a 9-point win.

AJ Hoggard led the way with a career high 23 points while adding 6 rebounds. Joey Hauser contributed with a double-double consisting of 12 points and 15 rebounds. Tyson Walker was also in double figures with 14 points.

MSU is back in action on Saturday at 4:30 EST against Brown at the Breslin Center.

