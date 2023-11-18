Michigan State game score vs. Indiana: Live updates, highlights

Michigan State football returns to action on the road against Indiana after being knocked out of bowl contention last week in the blowout loss to Ohio State.

The Spartans are looking to regain ownership of the Old Brass Spittoon, the rivalry trophy between MSU and Indiana, after suffering a last-second loss to the Hoosiers at home last year. Indiana enters the game coming off a 48-45 overtime loss to Illinois.

The game kicks off at noon from Hoosier Stadium in Bloomington and will be televised on Big Ten Network. Indiana is a 3½-point home favorite.

Michigan State vs. Indiana live updates, highlights

4:06, fourth quarter: Indiana takes 21-17 lead on Trey Walker TD catch

Michigan State's defense could not hold the lead. Indiana methodically gained first down after first down on the 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. The first 10 plays were all run plays that Michigan State could not stop which set up a play-action pass to score. Brendan Sorsby pulled the ball and rolled out to his left and hit a wide open Trey Walker in the flat who walked in for a eight-yard touchdown.

Michigan State's defenders started dropping nearly every play due to injury. Simeon Barrow, Jalen Sami and Aaron Brule all left the field with injuries.

9:31, fourth quarter: MSU takes 17-14 lead on Jonathan Kim FG

This one is going to go down to the wire. Michigan State moved the ball to the Indiana 26 but back-to-back incompletions forced them to settle for a field goal. Jonathan Kim hit the 43-yard kick to give MSU a three-point edge in the final stretch. The biggest play of the drive was a 16-yard pass from Houser to Carr to move the ball past midfield. Jaren Mangham handled all rushing duties because of Nathan Carter's injury.

4:50, third quarter: Katin Houser intercepted, MSU offense forces fumble to retain possession; Nathan Carter injured

It may not be the best football, but it has been entertaining in Bloomington. Katin Houser misfired a short pass straight into the hands of an Indiana defender. He returned the ball a few yards before he was popped and lost the ball. MSU jumped on the ball to retain possession on the wild play.

The play before, starting running back Nathan Carter left the game after collapsing to the ground after a tackle. Carter made a catch then cut upfield and was tackled by three Hoosier defenders. He got up from the hit before grabbing his head and dropping to the ground. He eventually walked off the field under his own power after being looked at by trainers.

10:54, third quarter: Indiana ties the game at 14 on short TD pass

Indiana's offense carried the momentum from the late second quarter into the second half. The Hoosiers marched down the field without any resistance from Michigan State's defense to tie the game at 14. Brendan Sorsby hit his tight end James Bomba in the flat on a play-action pass for a three-yard touchdown to finish the drive. Indiana ran for two first downs before taking a deep shot to Donaven McCulley, who beat Chester Kimbrough on a wheel route, for a 38-yard gain just one play before the touchdown.

Halftime: Michigan State leads Indiana 14-7

After a half filled with offensive mistakes, both teams found another gear in their hurry-up offenses. Indiana answered the Montorie Foster highlight touchdown with an effective drive to just reach field goal range before half. Michigan State tipped the 53-yard field goal attempt to maintain the touchdown lead at halftime.

The story of the first half for the Spartans was strong defense and impressive performances from the top two pass catchers, Maliq Carr and Montorie Foster. Katin Houser is 19-of-28 for 161 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on a misfired deep shot. Nathan Carter and Jaren Mangham are splitting backfield duties and have combined for 41 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Penalties and turnovers have prevented MSU from building a bigger lead. Houser was intercepted after missing a wide open Foster on a deep shot and was later stuffed on a fourth down run in field goal range. MSU has been called for three illegal shifts, including one that took a touchdown off the board, and both offensive and defensive holding. In the halftime interview, head coach Harlon Barnett emphasized the need to play with discipline and finish a full 60 minutes of good play.

1:10, second quarter: Montorie Foster makes one-handed TD catch, MSU leads 14-7

Montorie Foster just had the highlight of the season for Michigan State.

MSU's leading wide receiver reached up with one hand to haul in a high and wide pass from Katin Houser, spun off two defenders, broke another tackle and trotted into the end zone to give MSU a lead right before halftime. Houser was strong in the two-minute drill, leading MSU on an eight-play, 78-yard drive in just over a minute.

3:19, second quarter: MSU fails on fourth down in Indiana territory

Once again, Michigan State moved the ball into field goal range and came away with no points. Harlon Barnett decided to keep the offense on the field for fourth-and-1 and ran a quarterback sneak with Katin Houser, but MSU didn't gain an inch against the Indiana defensive line. It is MSU's second turnover inside Hoosier territory this half. Houser completed a few passes to Montorie Foster for first downs and Nathan Carter added a 18-yard run.

Maliq Carr reached the end zone for the second time after making a nice contested catch on a deep shot off a flea flicker, but an illegal shift penalty wiped the touchdown off the board. Michigan State has three illegal shift penalties in the first half.

9:29, second quarter: Indiana's Trent Howland powers in for rushing TD, ties game at 7-7

Indiana put together its first strong drive of the game deep into MSU territory. Trent Howland finished the drive by lowering his head and bowling through linebacker Aaron Brule for a goal line rushing touchdown. Michigan State struggled to contain the run all drive after having a strong start initially against Indiana's rushing attack.

0:40, first quarter: Katin Houser intercepted in Indiana territory

Michigan State moved the ball to midfield on its third drive but a Katin Houser interception wiped out any momentum. On third down, Houser tried to find Montorie Foster on a deep shot on the sideline, but he threw the pass off his backfoot and the ball sailed long and toward the middle of the field into the arms of Indiana's Josh Sanguinetti for the turnover.

Michigan State's defense forced two Indiana punts in the first quarter thanks to good run defense and Hoosier quarterback Brandon Sorsby missing a few passes.

11:09, first quarter: Maliq Carr scores opening drive TD, MSU leads 7-0

Michigan State's offense topped their output from last week on the opening drive of the game. The Spartans received the opening kick and marched down the field thanks to a nice start from Katin Houser. The redshirt freshman quarterback completed all four of his pass attempts, including a crossing route to Maliq Carr in the front of the end zone. Carr hauled in the catch through contact from two Indiana defenders to secure the score.

The only negative for MSU was starting center Nick Samac, one of the longest-tenured Spartans, left the game without putting weight on his left leg. Houser fell into the back of Samac's legs on a failed scramble to cause the injury.

Pregame notes

Michigan State and Indiana will battle to avoid last place in the Big Ten East this season. Both teams sit at 3-7 with a 1-6 record in conference. Michigan State is looking to bounce back after Marvin Harrison Jr. delivered a Heisman-worthy performance to torch the Spartans last week.

They face a far more manageable task this week: Indiana averages 21.4 points per game, 10th in the Big Ten, but scored a season-high 45 points against Illinois last week. Brendan Sorsby has developed into a solid starting quarterback, and threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Spartans giving back: Kicker Jonathan Kim starts holiday fundraiser for Lansing homeless shelter

Offensively, the Spartans are looking for any sort of positive momentum after a season filled with struggles. MSU ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring and third-to-last in yards. The offensive woes have been the main on-the-field culprit for the disappointing season, but the Spartans have a chance against a shaky Indiana defense to have a bounce-back game. The Hoosier defense ranks last in the conference in scoring, surrendering an average of 30 points per game.

Katin Houser will start again under center after Sam Leavitt confirmed he intends to redshirt this season and did not travel to Indiana. Houser has struggled as the starter, averaging just 113.8 passing yards and less than a touchdown in six conference games so far. His backup for the rest of the season will be redshirt junior walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar.

