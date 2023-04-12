EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State forward Malik Hall announced on social media he’s returning for a fifth season.

Hall is the second Michigan State senior to return for a fifth year, making his announcement a day after standout guard Tyson Walker said he’s also taking advantage of the extra year granted to players during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of the two starters provides experience to a Spartans roster that is primed to add two McDonald’s All-America selections in center Xavier Booker and guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

The two are part of a highly rated recruiting class for the Spartans.

Michigan State lost sophomore guard Pierre Brooks II in the transfer portal. He announced he intends to play next season at Butler.

Michigan State forward Malik Hall returning for 5th season originally appeared on NBCSports.com