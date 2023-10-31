Michigan State football's Senior Day at Spartan Stadium has special meaning this year

EAST LANSING — This wasn’t the senior year Maverick Hansen and J.D. Duplain envisioned.

A coach fired. A six-game losing streak. A Michigan State football roster stretched at the seams by decisions for the future.

It has become a graduate course in resiliency over the past month for the 15 players for sure preparing for their final game at Spartan Stadium against Nebraska on Saturday, as well as the other veterans mentoring a group of younger players trying to figure out their futures.

“No one's quit. And it's impressive,” fifth-year senior left guard Duplain said Tuesday. “We still have guys show up every day and give 100% effort, and I think that's amazing. I don't think many people could do that, especially going through what we're going through.”

MSU (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) continues to seek interim coach Harlon Barnett’s first win since taking over Sept. 10 for Mel Tucker, who was fired 17 days later. The Cornhuskers (5-3, 3-2) arrive for the noon kickoff on FS1 having won three straight and on the verge of bowl eligibility.

The Spartans’ only chance of pulling off a postseason miracle is to win its final four games in November, which includes trips to No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 11, Indiana on Nov. 18 and the regular-season finale against No. 9 Penn State on Nov. 24. That game against the Nittany Lions will be played the Friday after Thanksgiving at Ford Field in Detroit with MSU technically the home team, which makes Saturday against Nebraska the final chance to close out the 100th season of Spartan Stadium with a fleeting moment of joy in a season filled with strife.

“Man, it would mean a lot. It would also change the whole demeanor of the team,” said Hansen, a fifth-year senior defensive tackle. “We've lost six in a row, and I feel like a lot of guys are sluggish. Not myself, I don't really care what's going on, I'm gonna go out and play and give my best. But it's just tough with a lot of young guys on the team, because they're learning how to go through this type of adversity.

“I've been on losing teams before, unfortunately. But at the end of the day, you really just got to stick together and learn and come out of it and just work hard.”

Only five MSU players have left the team since Tucker’s firing Sept. 27 — long snapper Hank Pepper, running back Jordon Simmons, defensive back Justin White, offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock and defensive end Tunmise Adeleye.

The 30-day window to enter the transfer portal after Tucker’s firing closed Friday. None of the Spartans’ talented 2022 or 2023 recruits have left the team, though they and others will have a chance to once it reopens after the season.

“We've had a lot of opportunities …, and not many people hopped in,” Duplain said. “We have buy-in, and it means a lot. Especially from a senior that younger guys are still here practicing as hard as they can. I commend them for that. And I appreciate it.”

Michigan State's Jalen Berger, center, celebrates his touchdown with Nick Samac, left, and J.D. Duplain during the third quarter in the game against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

One player, fourth-year junior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, initially left the team last Tuesday before reconsidering and returning two days later. He played in Saturday’s 27-12 loss at Minnesota, and his teammates embraced his change of heart.

"We got a lot of good leaders that are really here to keep us together. That's our actual Spartan dawgs," freshman defensive end Jalen Thompson said. "No matter what has happened, they keep us in the loop and tell us everything. We got group chats to keep us informed. And they're just here to push us and make us better players."

Among the first- and second-year players Tucker and his staff recruited, there remains a resolve — at least for now — to stick together and see where MSU heads with its coaching search. The Spartans’ 2022 class was 23rd in the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, and its 2023 class ranked 24th.

“We feel like if we stay together now, we will have a really great future,” Thompson said. “And we have this stuff called 'keeping it real,' where we can talk and be honest with each other. And I just feel like what type of connection we got, I feel like we probably will end up staying together as a team. …

“Through all just bad stuff that's happened through season and on the trials and tribulations that we've been through, all we got is each other at the end of the day.”

The Spartans have six sixth-year seniors with expiring eligibility, all transfers brought in the past two seasons. They have nine fifth-year seniors — some pulled from the portal by Tucker, some recruited out of high school by Mark Dantonio — who will be done after this season, along with nine others who have an additional year they can play with the COVID waiver for 2020. There also are three fourth-year seniors with one more year of eligibility remaining.

And only one final opportunity to leave their home field with a little semblance of the highs they experience as little as two years ago.

“It's a lot of adversity,” Hansen said. “We had a really good season in 2021, and a lot of those guys were still coach Dantonio's players. We brought a lot of new guys in as well, and we were just trying to bring them in and deal with a lot of injuries and stuff. A lot of coaching changes kind of messes with us a little bit.

“But at the end of the day, we're the ones on the field, and we're the ones who have to perform.”

Next up: Cornhuskers

Matchup: Michigan State (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (5-3, 3-2).

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: FS1, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Cornhuskers by 3.

