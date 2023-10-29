Michigan State football's season on repeat: 'We need it bad, you know. We need it bad.'

MINNEAPOLIS — Excuse Michigan State football’s players and coaches for their repetitiveness and redundancy.

Their problems also remain the same and unfixed.

An offense unable to stay on the field and score points?

“It's very frustrating. That's pretty much all I gotta say,” senior receiver Montorie Foster said after Saturday’s 27-12 loss to Minnesota. “It's just frustrating, really. For sure.”

A defense that continues losing steam — and leads — late in games?

“We just have to finish,” sophomore safety Jaden Mangham said. “That's our biggest things with these last couple of games. Just finish. It's finish, finish.”

Montorie Foster Jr. of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after failing to convert a two-point attempt in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MSU GRADES: Coaching staff's calls costly in second half

An interim head coach who has lost all six games in his tenure, trying to stay positive in the job he wanted his entire life while preparing to hand over the reins to someone else in a month or so?

Harlon Barnett tried reviving and putting a twist to a program phrase that no longer has the same kind of juice it once did a decade ago.

“Most times in the month of November, you'd say 'November's for contenders.' That's the old saying, right?” Barnett said. “Now, although we're not contending for a championship, we are contending for Spartan pride. We're contending for Spartan Nation. We're contending for our team, the team that we have in that locker room, just to play really well.”

Yet for MSU (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten), everything remains a recurring nightmare.

The Spartans’ skid is their longest since they lost seven straight during their disastrous 2016 season. That was when Barnett and Mark Dantonio’s program was coming off its pinnacle of a College Football Playoff berth and accustomed to contending for conference titles and prestigious bowl games.

A loss in next Saturday’s home finale against Nebraska (5-3, 3-2) would give MSU just its second 0-6 start to Big Ten play since joining the Big Ten in 1953. The other was, yes, that 2016 campaign. That also was the Spartans’ longest losing streak since dropping eight straight from the last game of the 1981 season to the first seven of 1982 under Muddy Waters.

Should MSU lose to the Cornhuskers, who are riding their first three-game win streak since, well, 2016, its next game is Nov. 11 at unbeaten No. 3 Ohio State. That’s followed by another road game, Nov. 18 at Indiana. The Hoosiers, despite owning just two wins, took No. 10 Penn State to the brink in Bloomington on Saturday before falling, 33-24. And the Spartans wrap up their regular season Nov. 24 against those Nittany Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.

If MSU doesn’t win any of those, it would equal the school’s longest losing streak, a 10-game slide covering the last game of 1916 under Frank Somers and a winless nine-game slate in 1917 under Chester Brewer.

That type of dubious history is not something Barnett, a former MSU defensive back, is thinking about. Nor mentioning to his players.

“I said, ‘Let's go 4-0 in November. Let's go 4-0 in November.' And that's the mindset of where we are right now,” Barnett said. “A lot of teams in the history of Michigan State haven't gone 4-0 in November. And so we have the opportunity to be able to do that, so let's try to take advantage of that opportunity. Regardless of who we play.

“We just gotta learn how to finish and be disciplined in doing it.”

RAINER SABIN: Loss to Minnesota affirms Michigan State football has a quarterback problem

Minnesota tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford catches a pass while defended by Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Yet the Spartans’ last seven weeks have been a broken record, and their past three road games have led to long flights back home after all-too-familiar fades.

A blown six-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 26-16 loss at Iowa on Sept. 30.

Two weeks later, an even bigger blown lead (18 points) in the fourth quarter of a spirit-crushing 27-24 defeat at Rutgers on Oct. 14.

Then after getting thrashed at home last week at home last week by No. 2 Michigan, 49-0, the Spartans found a different route to a similarly frustrating finish.

MSU opened the game with three consecutive three-and-out drives by starting quarterback Katin Houser, two of them coming with short fields after recovered Minnesota fumbles. The Spartans did get two Jonathan Kim field goals, however, taking a 6-0 lead a little more than five minutes into the game.

They didn't score again until the fourth quarter, as the offensive woes mounted. In all, MSU went eight quarters — the equivalent of two games — without a touchdown with Houser at quarterback, a stretch that included 12 three-and-out drives in 21 possessions.

That inability to stay on the field taxed a defense that Saturday had yielded just 10 points through three quarters. Finally, early in the fourth, the Gophers (5-3, 3-2) capped a nine-play, 87-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run by Jordan Nubin to take a 17-6 lead.

“We just gotta keep finishing the game,” linebacker Cal Haladay said. “That was coach Barnett's emphasis, it's finish. Because you got 60 minutes in a game to play, so you can't relax and let the game affect you. You gotta go out there and do your job.”

Barnett finally replaced Houser with Sam Leavitt after that Gophers score, and the true freshman, in his first meaningful action of the season, directed one of the Spartans’ best drives of the season. Leavitt used his legs for 34 yards on four runs and completed all four of his passes for 41 yards, zipping his first collegiate touchdown toss to Tyrell Henry for a 9-yard score. The 2-point play failed, but the Spartans found new life and trailed 17-12 with 8:37 to play.

“I know they've been through a lot,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “And the way they fight, scratch, claw is inspiring. That quarterback that came in did a lot of things to give them a lot of confidence.”

But as has been the case, among the plethora of problems, coaching decisions and special teams proved costly.

Barnett called for an onside kick. Kim dribbled it to his right, the ball popping perfectly off the turf. Except Minnesota’s Rhyland Kelly held his ground, fielded the hop and cradled the ball through a big hit from Alante Brown.

The Gophers seized possession and wrested back momentum in MSU territory.

“That’s part of coaching and part of (calling for the onside kick), trying to make decisions,” Barnett said. “If I look back on it, I probably would say no now, because I know what happened. But if we got the ball, then, hey, great call.”

Jordan Nubin of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates as he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nubin deflated the Spartans on the ensuing drive, ripping off an 18-yard run on third-and-6, then scoring his second touchdown on the next play, from 2 yards out. With Minnesota’s top three running backs all out with injuries, he produced 204 yards on 40 carries, the most rushing yards MSU has allowed to a single player since Nebraska QB Taylor Martinez ran for 205 yards in 2012.

Nubin had 84 of the Gophers’ 104 fourth-quarter yards on 17 rushes.

“They’re a ball-control offense,” Barnett said. “They let the clock tick way down. Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, and then snap the ball. We knew that going in. We told our guys about that. … But our guys held up. I think they did a really good job.”

At this point, Barnett’s vision of a perfect November appears at best overly optimistic, at worst absolutely delusional.

His players would settle simply for winning one. For Barnett, for their seniors. For themselves, for the fans.

All of them enduring week after week of misery since Mel Tucker’s fall and firing set into motion a season on repeat.

“We need it bad, you know,” Mangham said. “We need it bad. We, we need it bad.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

