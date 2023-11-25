Michigan State football's season mercifully ends. Here's what next coach must accomplish

Every ending is a new beginning. And Friday night’s low point of an already dismal season showed Michigan State football needs a fresh start.

One that could arrive before the end of the long, holiday weekend.

But before a new coach comes in and takes over, the Spartans had one more chance to find some solace in a season gone south.

Instead, it turned into a gory display of everything that went wrong all fall and for much of former coach Mel Tucker’s tenure. On a much worse scale historically than anything that has come before it over the past four seasons.

MSU turned in one of the worst offensive performances in school history, a 42-0 blowout loss to No. 11 Penn State at Ford Field.

“It showed why they're ranked the way that they were. … They came ready to play today,” sophomore running back Nate Carter said. “And that's basically it.”

Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser tries to recover a fumble in the third quarter of MSU's 42-0 loss on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023, at Ford Field.

And that’s it for the season for the Spartans (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten). Yet another display for whomever takes over the program how far the Spartans need to go to be competitive again against the power brokers of the Big Ten.

In an era where offenses reign and point production is soaring around the country, MSU’s final stat sheet from Friday, their second shutout loss of the fall and third in the past four seasons, looked as close to a blank sheet of paper as it could get. The visuals were even worse, like a game between boys trying to measure up to grown men, who chased and punished them play after play.

The Spartans’ 53 total yards were the fewest in program history, 3 fewer than the previous low of 56 gained against Michigan in 1947. Their minus-35 rushing yards were second-fewest in school history, trailing only the minus-48 total against Alabama in the 2011 Capital One Bowl. Their five first downs were the fourth-fewest in school history.

MSU’s 15.9 points per game this season was its worst average since 1991, when the Spartans averaged just 14.7 a game, and ranks 129th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams going into the final weekend of the regular season. Their 288.5 yards of total offense also was the worst in 32 years.

Despite keeping it close for a half Friday, MSU’s defense couldn’t stop Penn State (10-2, 7-2) after halftime, in large part because its own offense couldn’t stay on the field. The Spartans went three-and-out in six of their seven drives thanks to four of the Nittany Lions’ seven sacks, and the outlier was a five-play, 1-yard progression that included a 21-yard loss on a bad shotgun snap.

The 586 total yards MSU allowed to PSU trailed only the school-worst 713 the Spartans allowed against Washington earlier this season in Harlon Barnett’s first game as acting head coach. The Nittany Lions’ 283 rushing yards were the most against the battered and bruised MSU’s defense this season and the third time in the last five games the Spartans gave up 200-plus rushing yards.

“I think there's a difference between buying into statistics and buying into really good football. ... Our guys have bought into that on offense, defense and special teams,” PSU coach James Franklin said. “The reality is when you do your job, and his teammates does his jobs, the plays that are supposed to come to you will come to you.”

Finding any type of playmaking on a consistent basis in all three phases was a puzzle the Spartans couldn’t solve in three of the last four years, compounded in September by Tucker’s firing that shocked the program and sent it into a freefall for much of the final two-plus months.

Now, the questions shift to how to make that happen. Starting with who. As in: Who will become the Spartans’ 26th head coach?

Athletic director Alan Haller, according to sources, has targeted Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith to replace Tucker, though it is unclear when a deal might be reached. Smith’s Beavers lost 31-7 to No. 6 Oregon on Friday night, and the 44-year old told reporters “no decisions have been made” about the MSU job. Smith’s athletic director, Scott Barnes, told OregonLive.com conversations on a long-term contract are ongoing.

“To be determined,” Smith told reporters after the game about his own future.

As for what a new coach must prioritize when he takes the MSU job?

"Obviously they're going to bring their own structure and things like that coming in. And they've gotta take control of the program,” departing senior linebacker Aaron Brule said. “Obviously, keep some tradition, whatever the case may be, as far as Spartan tradition. But bringing in a philosophy — I'm sure they'll bringing a pretty gritty type of coach and a guy that's all about his business.”

Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser passes the ball while hit by Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher during the first half on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Ford Field.

Carter, who transferred to MSU from Connecticut in January, pointed to the Nittany Lions and the other three ranked opponents — No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 5 Washington — who combined to throttle the Spartans by a combined score of 170-10 and outgain them, 2,306-693, as a blueprint.

“When you look at teams like that and how disciplined they are, how fast they are,” Carter said, “if we want to get to that level, we have to be able to train in the offseason and be able to obviously recruit players that can play at that level. ...

"If you’re any kind of a competitor, you’re thinking, OK, we’re gonna get this thing right for next year and be able to get it done.”

That recruiting first will begin with the players currently on the roster, with the portal set to reopen for 30 days with the regular-season complete. The Spartans have a lot of young talent from Tucker’s last two recruiting classes who could either form a strong nucleus for the next coach or leave the program with an even deeper dearth of talent.

“We have a lot of great talent here,” Carter said. “We have guys who fight, we have guys who showed perseverance through the season. And I have high hopes for what's coming next year for us. ...

“A lot of guys are gonna have to make a lot of decisions for themselves and put themselves in the best situation as possible. We do have guys who can play. We have guys who play at this level guys who are very, very good. So we hope that we can continue to grow on that and also bring people in who could help us become a better team in general.”

Barnett, who continued to push to keep the job permanently in his final news conference as interim coach, thinks the Spartans are not very far off from getting back to where they were in going 11-2 in 2021 — even if MSU went 12-17 after opening that season with eight straight wins.

Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett walks on the field during the first half on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Ford Field.

“You’re gonna think I’m crazy, but I think it can be fairly quick based on a few things,” he said. “Retaining a lot of the guys that are in the locker room now, getting healthy, and then going out and bringing more talent here to help them out. I think that’s very crucial.

“And then you have to sustain it after that, and hopefully stay healthy and all that kind of stuff. But I don’t think it’s as far away as others may think. I think it can be turned around fairly quickly. I don’t want to put a true time on it, but I don’t think it’s way, way out there where you can’t get it back fairly quickly.”

There’s a long way to go to get there, especially with leadership still in limbo. By next week, the start of the next journey will be a lot clearer.

Even with the fog of the past four years and the haze from Friday’s final flop still clouding MSU’s reset back to college football relevancy.

