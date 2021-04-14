Michigan State football's Scottie Hazelton relishes spring practices after 'blur' of 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Scottie Hazleton liked what he saw from Michigan State football’s work-in-progress defense in Tuesday’s second spring scrimmage, particularly in forcing turnovers from the offense.

He also made a frank assessment about the Spartans’ coaching staff: They, too, have a lot of room for improvement.

“We had a couple times where we had substitution errors,” Hazelton recalled Wednesday. “We were running one group on the field because we're trying to play more guys up front, and we're not getting the guys off in time. And the offense is going fast, and we have to be ready for that. We do a better job with that as coaches.”

New Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton during workouts in March.
New Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton during workouts in March.

The willingness to admit that coaches are continuing to learn goes a long way to building trust with the players, something Hazelton and the rest off coach Mel Tucker’s staff had minimal chances to do going into their debut season last fall. Without a spring practice and with so much being implemented virtually over video calls, Hazelton reflected on the Spartans’ 2-5 season and how he and his position coaches dialed back their full installation with the stop-and-start nature of finally getting on the field.

“It's still a little bit of a blur to us all, I think,” Hazelton said. “I think it's one of those things that we're super excited to be in spring ball right now. I mean, it's really where you get a chance to develop the guys and get them really understanding the details of what you're trying to do.”

MSU loses some key pieces from that transition, including starting linebacker Antjuan Simmons, defensive tackle Naquan Jones and cornerback Shakur Brown to the NFL draft process. Add to that the departures of seven veterans into the transfer portal, part-time starter Chris Jackson among the four defensive backs to leave, and the Spartans’ depth took a significant hit from a unit that ranked 54th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense at 396.7 yards per game allowed - 157.3 on the ground (55th) and 239.4 through the air (72nd).

Tucker hired Hazelton away from Kansas State on Feb. 28, 2020. College sports shut down March 13, four days before their first scheduled spring practice. That added importance to this year's 15 practices, the 11th of which will be held Thursday.

“When we started spring ball, it was it was the opportunity for sort of the third chance we had this spring to reinstall again,” Hazelton said. “So now you're talking, really, we had a Zoom install, and then we had season and it was real. And then we had a chance to do it more of this spring — already three times than we did even before we got here. So that's the cool part.

“And really, the great thing we're looking at is the guys are starting to learn the other parts. Not just, 'What do I do?' ... but 'Hey, how do you want me to do it? What's the techniques you want me to use? Where are my eyes? Where do you want my hands? How do I make this break? How do I how do I play this block? How do I do those things?' And the why — 'Why am I doing it? Why is this part important to the defense?' Because that's the small things that, sometimes, we were lacking last year, the technique and fundamentals, and then how it affected everybody else around you.”

More to come

Michigan State cornerback Angelo Grose, left, and linebacker Cal Haladay tackle Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Michigan State cornerback Angelo Grose, left, and linebacker Cal Haladay tackle Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Hazelton echoed what Tucker has said, that MSU expects to remain active in the transfer portal throughout the summer to address areas of need.

One spot in particular is at linebacker, where the only two returning players on the spring roster with any game experience are junior Noah Harvey and sophomore Chase Kline. The Spartans lost three linebackers into the portal (Jeslord Boateng, Luke Fulton and Marcel Lewis) and are expected to add transfers Itayvion Brown (Minnesota) and Ben VanSumeren (Michigan) in the summer.

More: Michigan State football scrimmages again; will fans be allowed at spring game?

More: With a blackout in Ann Arbor, Michigan State football steps into BTN spotlight

“The good news, when those things happen, is the young guys get a ton of reps and they get a chance to learn and grow and you build some depth doing those things,” Hazelton said. “So sometimes it's a positive for you, because as we're moving in new guys that we get in that in that position group, those guys are going to need reps, too. And some of these reps are gonna have to stick.”

One player who Hazelton said impressed him during Tuesday morning’s scrimmage was Cal Haladay, who played primarily on special teams in the fall as a true freshman.

“Cal Haladay made some really good plays yesterday,” Hazelton said. “And that was great to see a young dude being able to play linebacker and run through and make some make some plays that you go, 'Wow, here's a young guy that's growing up.'”

Pressure points

Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski (47) chases Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second half at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski (47) chases Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second half at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

MSU’s defensive line may be the deepest and experienced returning group on the team, with defensive ends Jacub Panasiuk and Drew Beesley back outside starting defensive tackle Jacob Slade and heavily used backups Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory.

Still, Hazelton pointed to sophomore Maverick Hansen as being in the mix at defensive tackle.

“I don't know how many reps he got last year, but he sprinkled in some,” Hazelton said of the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hansen. “He's a really strong dude that can do some things.”

Getting more pressure from the pass rush is a point of emphasis after generating 12 sacks in seven games last season, with the Spartans’ 1.71 per game ranking 91st nationally in an uneven statistical year.

Hazelton has seen improvement there from returnees Panasiuk, who said he lost weight battling COVID-19, and Beesley, who is back for a sixth season. MSU also brought in grad transfer Drew Jordan, who started 26 games in his career at Duke.

More: Michigan State football: Five ongoing position battles during spring practice, into summer

More: Why Michigan State football's swell of transfers chose the Spartans

“He's done a good job just coming in and giving a new little new little sprinkle to it, which allows you to put a guy like Beesley inside on some of the rushes,” Hazelton said of Jordan. “I think I think Kub (Panasiuk) is always a guy that you can get cranked up and hopefully get healthy. And he's been healthier this spring, which has been good, because you're starting to see some of this stuff come around with what he's been doing.”

Hazelton said sophomore Michael Fletcher is “still developing some of his rush stuff, which is outstanding.” He also cited other young players, saying redshirt freshman Avery Dunn shows “tremendous get off” on the edge. As for converted running back Brandon Wright, who is still learning the nuances of defensive end, Hazelton said, “that dude can fly.”

But Hazelton predominantly boasted about Jeff Pietrowski, who played primarily on special teams but made brief appearances on defense late in the season

“His effort and his tempo and all those things upfront, he goes hard all time,” Hazelton said. “And the guys up front respect that guy for what he does.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football DC Scottie Hazelton relishes spring practices

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase had a choppy Day 1

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsCoinbase's highly anticipated public listing finished with a bit of a whiff.What happened: Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase initially blew past a $100 billion valuation — more than Target, Zoom or CVS (for context) — before ending the day around $86 billion.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's still triple the market cap of Nasdaq, which owns the exchange where Coinbase is now listed.In the meantime: Prices of bitcoin and meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin soared to record highs Thursday.🎧 New episode of Axios Re:Cap ... Coinbase president Emilie Choi on mainstreaming crypto. Listen here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How Close Is Wells Fargo to Exiting Its Asset Cap?

    The bank has been operating under a $1.95 trillion asset cap for more than three years, which is considered one of the costliest bank punishments ever.

  • Apple May Have Found New Partners for Its EV Project

    A report from Korea Times says Apple is close to finalizing deals with LG and Magna International to build the long-rumored car.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and the shot that won the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.

  • Lupita Godinez not surprised to be heavy favorite for UFC debut vs. Jessica Penne

    Former LFA champ Lupita Godinez is not surprised she's a heavy favorite entering her promotional debut.

  • Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

    Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0. With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he'd like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

  • Hideki Matsuyama wins Japan's first ever green jacket

    A journey 10 years in the making reached its conclusion Sunday, with Hideki Matsuyama winning the Masters.

  • NHL roundup: Flames topple Leafs in OT

    Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for Calgary.

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • Jake Paul: Ben Askren will forfeit purse if he uses MMA tactics in boxing match

    Jake Paul says Ben Askren won't be able to get away with any trickery in Saturday's boxing match.

  • Jayson Tatum called Kendrick Perkins to discuss ex-Celtic's criticism

    Jayson Tatum and Kendrick Perkins hashed things out after Perkins' criticism of the Celtics All-Star last week -- and it sounds like Tatum got the message loud and clear.

  • Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, stamping NFL’s smartest free agency class

    It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.

  • Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes is so good he has broken FIP stat

    If it looks like Matt Barnes has never been better, your eyes aren't deceiving. The advanced statistics can't keep up with him, either, writes John Tomase.

  • Julius Erving: Nets ‘buying a championship’ like the Yankees

    Julius Erving played for the Nets in the ABA then 76ers in the NBA.

  • Browns now have 10 first-round draft picks on the roster

    With Jadeveon Clowney, a 2014 first-round pick, reportedly joining the Browns, the city that will host the 2021 draft now has 10 first-round picks on the roster. The other nine first-round picks on the Cleveland roster include receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (2014), tackle Jack Conklin (2016), defensive end Myles Garrett (2017), quarterback Baker Mayfield (2018), [more]

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • What would an ideal draft look like for the Vikings?

    The Minnesota Vikings need a lot to go its way in the 2021 NFL draft. Here is an ideal NFL draft for the Vikings.

  • Dustin Poirier: ‘My mistake’ taking Conor McGregor donation details public

    Dustin Poirier has offered a mea culpa regarding his recent Twitter spat with Conor McGregor.

  • Molly Lillard, Michigan Wolverines volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard, a former volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.