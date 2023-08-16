Michigan State football's pass defense depending on youth, inexperience in secondary

EAST LANSING — A year ago as a true freshman, Dillon Tatum moved from cornerback to safety during Michigan State football’s preseason camp.

That allowed him to work alongside veteran Xavier Henderson. Until Henderson got hurt.

And Kendell Brooks. And Tatum’s classmate Jaden Mangham, who also got thrust into early playing time with the Spartans’ secondary injury issues.

“We put a lot of young guys into the fire,” Tatum said recently, “especially when other injuries were happening.”

Tatum returned to cornerback by the end of the season and got his first collegiate start on the edge next to Henderson and Brooks. But those veteran safeties are gone, their eligibility expired. Same with one-time transfer cornerbacks Ameer Speed and Ronald Williams II.

Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham (1) and defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) warm up before the game against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

That opens a significant amount of playing time in the secondary for young players like Tatum and Mangham, though it won’t be without competition. Of the 24 players in the secondary during the Spartans’ preseason camp, 16 of them are in their first or second year with coach Mel Tucker’s program.

And MSU is relying on a blend of young players and transfers to improve a pass defense that has been an issue for all of Tucker’s first three seasons. Especially after injuries and suspensions limited his options in 2022.

“Khalil Majeed was out there playing for us last year — like, out there playing in games, and he's a walk-on. (Former walk-on) Justin White was out there playing for us,” Tucker said Monday. “We (had) guys out there playing for us there, true freshmen out there playing for us. Guys out there playing at 170 pounds.

“During that game, it doesn't matter. If he's a man or a boy, it don't matter, he's out there, right? So we gotta have everybody ready to go.”

MSU has allowed 273.5 yards passing per game under Tucker, including a program-worst 324.8 per game in 2021. Last season, the Spartans gave up 237.9 yards through the air, but opponents abandoned the pass as they gashed the defense on the ground.

And the pass defense continued to have its issues.

Michigan State defensive back Charles Brantley, right, closes in on receiver Jaelen Smith during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing.

MSU’s secondary generated just one interception by a defensive back, a pick-6 by returning starting cornerback Charles Brantley against Ohio State, while giving up 26 passing touchdowns. Opponents converted 45.8% of their third- and fourth-down chances, and they produced 51.5% of their 272 first downs through the air.

Losing Henderson five games after he got hurt in the opener against Western Michigan caused some of the issues, as did the season-ending injury to former safety Darius Snow. Both were expected to be the nerve center in making calls and checks pre-snap.

That forced inexperienced players such as Tatum, Mangham and sophomore Malik Spencer to become key contributors in their first season. Baptism under pressure a year ago that MSU hopes will result in improved ability in their second seasons.

“The back end depended on X so much that when he went down, the communication got worse,” defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton said last week. “I think it's a deal where everyone just depended on him. And now it's a deal where the communication and the chatter amongst the whole crew is better, because he's not there.”

Tatum said getting to play alongside Henderson helped him learn how to better channel the information to his teammates.

“Having X as part of the secondary, he was just like a literal player-coach, another coach that was back there helping you every step of the way ...,” said Tatum, who played 118 snaps on defense, 72 at cornerback in the Penn State finale. “He would be on your head all the time. That's how you're saying, ‘That guy wants me to be good.' And I appreciated that. I feel like we went a long way to learn things with him.”

Tatum and Brantley are battling for the starting cornerback jobs with Big Ten veteran transfers Terry Roberts (Iowa) and Semar Melvin (Wisconsin), junior Marqui Lowery and other youngsters, including second-year players Caleb Coley and Ade Willie, and freshman Chance Rucker.

Mangham and Spencer are competing for the two safety spots along with Cincinnati transfer Armorion Smith, redshirt freshman Malcom Jones, freshman Sean Brown and third-year sophomore Majeed. And veterans Angelo Grose and Chester Kimbrough both have experience at nickel back, as does fellow senior White. Grose also is a safety, while Kimbrough and White are corners.

“That balance is really helping that young group of DBs that we're really, really excited about growing up,” Hazelton said. “It's really helping them, because they can take different things and they learned from them all.”

Michigan State defensive backs Marqui Lowery, left, and Sean Brown run a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing.

Tatum said he arrived with an expectation he’d learn all five secondary spots — both corner and safety positions, along with the nickel. He said the competition since the spring has been strong, and he learned a year ago that age doesn’t matter if Tucker believes a guy can help shore up the issues in the pass defense.

“There's no waiting around here. At the end of the day, the best players are going to play,” Tatum said. “And they know that if they gain the trust of their coach, they're going to be put out there into the fire. You have to make some plays, if they want it bad enough. And I'm pretty sure this entire team wants it bad enough.”

