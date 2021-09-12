Michigan State football's offense more balanced, explosive after 2-0 start

Trojan Sports

Through coach David Shaw's first eight seasons at Stanford, the Cardinal averaged a tick above 10 wins a season, making the program a beacon of stability in the Pac-12. Then came the 4-8 drop-off in 2019 and a bounce-back in 2020 -- but a tough-to-read season overall as Stanford lost its first two games to Oregon and Colorado and then strung together four-straight narrow road wins by an average margin of just 2.5 points over Stanford, Washington, Oregon State and UCLA. West threw for just 76 yards and 2 interceptions before giving way to McKee, who completed 15 of 18 passes for 118 yards and a late touchdown.