Michigan State football's NFL draft streak ends after 80 years: Tracking UDFAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan State football’s most impressive streak is over.

The Spartans did not have a player selected in the NFL draft, ending an 80-year run that was third-longest in college football history.

Only Michigan and Southern Cal (83 years) had a longer streak, and both extended it during the three-day, seven-round draft. The last time MSU did not have at least one player selected in the NFL draft was 1940, and 1938 was the only other year since the draft began in 1936 that a Spartan was not selected.

MSU also had been one of four schools that had at least one player selected since the NFL-AFL merger formed the common draft in 1967. U-M, USC and Florida all extended their streaks.

MSU’s best prospect for this year’s draft, cornerback Shakur Brown, went undrafted despite rising to the top of ESPN’s best available board late in the sixth round. Moments after the draft ended, he agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. And within 15 minutes after the draft, defensive tackle Naquan Jones signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

Former Michigan State defensive back Shakur Brown participates in MSU&#39;s Pro Day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in East Lansing.
Former Michigan State defensive back Shakur Brown participates in MSU's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in East Lansing.

Brown led the Spartans and finished among the Big Ten and national leaders with five interceptions in 2020. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Stockbridge, Georgia, made 25 tackles with four pass breakups. He earned second-team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and made the coaches' All-Big Ten first team and the media's second team, opting to bypass his senior season to enter the draft a year early.

Jones was a stalwart for MSU at nose tackle the past three years, but 2020 was his first year as a starter — and he did so after contracting COVID-19 shortly before the season. The 6-foot-4 fifth-year senior from Evanston, Illinois, made five of his 24 tackles for a loss with two QB hurries, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. He dropped from 340 pounds to 315 in preparation for the draft.

Former Michigan State defensive lineman Naquan Jones participates in MSU&#39;s Pro Day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in East Lansing.
Former Michigan State defensive lineman Naquan Jones participates in MSU's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in East Lansing.

“He’s got power and he’s got size,” CBS analyst Brian Baldinger told the Chicago Tribune about Jones, who made 78 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, with three sacks and three pass break-ups in 46 career games at MSU. “When you look at him, you go, ‘This is what an NFL defensive tackle looks like.’”

Linebacker Antjuan Simmons also did not get selected. Simmons, Brown and Jones were recruited by Mark Dantonio, the Spartans’ all-time winningest coach who retired in February 2020.

MSU had two players picked in 2020: cornerback Josiah Scott (fourth round, Jacksonville) and defensive end Kenny Willekes (seventh round, Minnesota).

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football's NFL draft streak ends after 80 years

Recommended Stories

  • Kwity Paye Selected By The Colts In The First Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

    With the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye. Paye is the sixth former Michigan player to be selected in the first round and 32nd player to be picked at any point since 2016 (head coach Jim Harbaugh's first draft as the head man). Paye is the second edge defender off the board in this year's draft, behind former Miami (Fla.) edge Jaelen Phillips, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 18 pick.

  • Hogs' run of drafted DTs continues with Marshall

    Jonathan Marshall is the first Arkansas player of the board in the 2021 NFL Draft. This is the third straight year the Razorbacks have had a defensive tackle selected in the NFL Draft. In the decade before that stretch, they had just one defensive tackle drafted - Darius Philon (sixth round, Chargers) in 2015.

  • Lions teammates and fans react to Detroit drafting CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

    The Detroit Lions and majority of fans believe they found a steal in CB Ifeatu Melifonwu and couldn't be more excited

  • Vikings select Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the 2021 NFL draft

    The Minnesota Vikings have added a wide receiver: Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was picked in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Holmes added to Lions' strength, addressed weaknesses

    The Detroit Lions opened the NFL draft by bolstering a strength and closed it by addressing some of their many weaknesses on both sides of the ball. General manager Brad Holmes seemed to make sensible selections, starting with Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall, in his first draft with the franchise. Holmes and first-year coach Dan Campbell are inheriting a defense that ranked among the worst in NFL history last season.

  • Ex-Michigan State football OL Justin Stevens transferring to Central Michigan

    Former Michigan State football offensive lineman Justin Stevens committed to Central Michigan on Friday.

  • Michigan State football: Signee Steffan Johnson won't be a Spartan after arrest in Florida

    Michigan State in a statement Friday afternoon said Mel Tucker has told 2021 signee Steffan Johnson he "will not be a member of the Spartan program.”

  • Detroit Lions 7th-rounder Jermar Jefferson: I thought I'd be drafted in 3rd or 4th round

    The Detroit Lions took Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft. He thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick.

  • Protesters demand bodycam video in Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting be made public

    Protesters are demanding that bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. be released. Elizabeth City is enforcing a midnight curfew as protests over his death continue. Zak Dahlheimer, an anchor and reporter at WTKR in Virginia, has an update on the protests and the efforts to have the bodycam video made public.

  • Detroit Lions trade up for Purdue LB Derrick Barnes, who has a special tattoo

    Detroit Lions traded up to pick Derrick Barnes, a linebacker from Purdue, at No. 113 overall in the 2021 NFL draft on Day 3

  • 'Amtrak Joe' Biden pushes infrastructure in Philly

    “And like the rest of our infrastructure, we’re way behind the rest of the world right now.…”U.S. President Joe Biden – aka “Amtrak Joe” – was in his element Friday, visiting an Amtrak train station in Philadelphia to promote his $1.9 trillion infrastructure proposal.The president argued the country must upgrade its transportation grid, especially if it wants to keep up with China.“We need to remember we’re in competition with the rest of the world. People come here and set up businesses, people stay here, people grow, because of the ability to access transportation, access all the infrastructure.” His speech took place on Amtrak’s 50th anniversary, and provided a moment of nostalgia for Biden, who as a U.S. senator commuted by train for years between his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. “Amtrak became my family. I literally, literally, every single day that I was in the United States Senate, got the either the 7:28, it became the 7:32, and got home on, if I got lucky I got the Metro, the last one left at 6....” The visit was part of his "Getting America Back on Track Tour" that began in Georgia on Thursday, with more travel expected next week. The stops are intended to build momentum for his infrastructure proposal and a separate $1.8 trillion "American Families Plan." Republicans and even some Democratic lawmakers have balked at the price tag.One of them is Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia – a key vote in an evenly split Senate - who told reporters he was "uncomfortable" with the amount of money Biden was proposing to spend.But back in his home state, several elected officials, including Republicans, feel differently, saying the more money the better to draw new workers to the state. The American Society of Civil Engineers rates West Virginia a "D" for infrastructure, and nearly one in five residents live in an area without fixed broadband, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The dire situation led the state's Republican governor, Jim Justice, last week to say he'd welcome the funds Biden is proposing.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Stays Range-Bound At The End Of April

    Silver failed to gain momentum and continues to trade in the range between $25.80 and $26.30.

  • 16 celebrities who have spoken about living with diabetes

    Celebrities have spoken about their diabetes journeys, whether they have type 1, type 2, or gestational.

  • 49ers hoping Jalen Hurd is done with season-ending injuries

    For the first time since 2002, the 49ers did not select a wideout. The 49ers have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Richie James among those in the receivers room. They still have hope Jalen Hurd can get on the field and help their cause. Hurd spent his first two seasons on injured reserve after San [more]

  • Odd fossil found in Mississippi gravel is ‘a needle in a haystack’ from the Ice Age

    “Nobody thinks about Mississippi and glacial ice in the same sentence.”

  • TCU tight end Pro Wells to sign with Cincinnati Bengals as undrafted free agent

    The former TCU TE will pair up with the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner

  • Future QB: Vikings pick Texas A&M's Kellen Mond in 3rd round

    For the first time since he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins has some competition on the depth chart. There won't be any mystery this year about who the quarterback is, but Kellen Mond will surely be taking notes. The Vikings drafted Mond out of Texas A&M with the 66th overall pick on Friday night, targeting a potential successor to Cousins with their first of four third-rounders.

  • ‘The Last Kingdom’: Netflix Saxon Saga To End With Season 5

    EXCLUSIVE: The Last Kingdom is to ride out for a final time, as Netflix brings the curtain down on the beloved adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels. The streaming giant and producer Carnival Films confirmed that Season 5 of The Last Kingdom will be the last, bringing an end to a historical drama that […]

  • Virus-hit Russia reports 25% death increase in January-March

    Russia’s state statistical service says the number of deaths nationwide in the first three months of 2021 was more than 25% higher than the same period a year ago, and it reported thousands more deaths due to COVID-19 in March than tallied by the country's coronavirus task force. More than 583,000 people died in January-March of this year in Russia, compared with 460,000 for those months in 2020, the Rosstat agency said in a report issued Friday. The national coronavirus task force counted more than 12,300 deaths from COVID-19 in March, but Rosstat gave a substantially higher number.

  • 10 players the Lions could target Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

    The Detroit Lions will look to round out their 2021 NFL Draft heading into Day 3 and some of these players may interest the Lions