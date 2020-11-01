Michigan State football's next task: Avoiding letdown after big win over Wolverines

Free Press sports writer Chris Solari looks back at Michigan State football’s 27-24 win at Michigan and looks ahead to the Spartans’ road trip to Iowa on Saturday:

3 things we learned

Precision time: After committing seven turnovers in a loss to Rutgers, MSU cleaned up its mistakes in a hurry. The Spartans did have a turnover against the Wolverines, and just as important they didn't allow a sack against a strong U-M pass rush off the edge. The offensive line kept Rocky Lombardi upright and gave him an ample pocket from which to throw for a career-high 323 yards. And that extra protection for Lombardi also allowed his receivers time to run their routes downfield, which led to five completions of 30-or-more yards.

Go White: A week after Jayden Reed’s coming-out party, wide receiver Ricky White turned in an eight-catch game for the ages. He shattered the freshman single-game receiving record with 196 yards, which ranks tied for seventh all-time in MSU history and is the second-most by an MSU receiver in the rivalry. Considering he replaced starter Tre Mosley, who dressed but did not play with a right leg injury, White’s emergence now gives Lombardi four burgeoning targets in a passing game that produced back-to-back 300-plus-yard games. The Spartans are now averaging 27 points through two weeks, their most since 2015 after scoring just 22.4 last season and 18.7 per game in 2018.

Tucker makes mark: Mel Tucker joined his mentor, Nick Saban, as the only first-year coaches in MSU history to defeat U-M in their first attempt. Tucker also joined joined Mark Dantonio (2008) and George Perles (1984) as coaches to guide the Spartans to victory in their first visit to Michigan Stadium. And he became the school’s first coach to earn his first win at MSU against U-M. Most importantly, Tucker showed he understands the dynamics of the rivalry and built upon Dantonio’s recent dominance over the Wolverines by delivering the Spartans their ninth win in the past 13 meetings and fifth victory in the past seven trips to Ann Arbor.

Next up

Matchup: Michigan State (1-1) at Iowa (0-2)

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday; Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

TV/radio: ESPN, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Iowa by 7

Know the foe

The Hawkeyes are off to an 0-2 start for the first time in two decades under 22nd-year coach Kirk Ferentz, and star Ihmir Smith-Marsette will miss the game after being arrested early Sunday morning in Iowa City for operating while intoxicated after Saturday’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern. The loss is significant because Smith-Marsette is Iowa’s second-leading receiver with seven catches for 84 yards, adding two runs for 18 yards and four kick returns for an average of 24.5 yards. Against the Northwestern, Iowa blew a 17-0 lead a week after letting a six-point fourth-quarter lead vanish in the final 8 minutes, 20 seconds of a 24-20 loss at Purdue. First-year starting quarterback Spencer Petras is averaging 240.5 yards per game and has one TD and three interceptions, connecting with Sam LaPorta 11 times for 117 yards. Tyler Goodson has run for 120 yards on 29 attempts with one TD and has caught seven passes for 67 yards in two games. Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon leads Iowa with two sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss, and his 18 stops are tied for the team lead with safety Jack Koerner and linebacker Nick Niemann. The Hawkeyes have five sacks and allowed 329.5 yards per game.

