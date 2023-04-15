Michigan State football's Mel Tucker shares his thoughts after wrapping up spring practice
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media after the spring game on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in East Lansing.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media after the spring game on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in East Lansing.
At Georgia's spring game, the battle is underway to replace school legend Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.
Zak Cummings stopped Ed Herman in the final minute of their light heavyweight bout at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday on the preliminary card of UFC Kansas City. Afterward, both fighters retired.
Randle hasn't played since March 29.
Trinity Thomas was limited by injury in the NCAA finals, but still made history.
The A's really, really need a new stadium.
Domingo Germán had a perfect game through three innings when suspicion hit.
The University of Georgia has welcomed its newest mascot, Uga XI. All hail.
The Texas Rangers provided one of the more unique tributes to Jackie Robinson on Saturday.
The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will face the Miami Heat, who won their play-in matchup Friday to seize the East’s eighth and final playoff spot, in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The last time these two teams squared off in the postseason, Milwaukee swept Miami in 2021’s first round.
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box fast enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
The Heat guard opened the game with four 3-pointers in five minutes.
The Rays went to Toronto in search of their 14th straight win, but the Blue Jays had other ideas.
Dan Snyder will reportedly sell the Commanders for a record $6 billion.
Some people were extremely mad about Diar DeRozan's attempts to help her father.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Purdy discussed whether he expects to play in 2023 and detailed what he's working on until he's cleared to throw again.
Zion Williamson will head into the offseason with more questions about his health.
Groups for the 2023 Gold Cup have been drawn and the United States now knows its path to trying to win the trophy again.
The NBA thinks it can stop tanking by fining the team an amount of money the owner can find in their couch cushions.
Players and coaches alike rave about the 42-year-old slugger, who is still chasing his first World Series ring.