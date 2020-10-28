Michigan State football's Mel Tucker has support: Nick Saban, Kirk Cousins, Robaire Smith

Nick Saban knows exactly what Mel Tucker is feeling.

A quarter-century ago, the college football legend experienced the same things in the same stadium in the same position as his protegee did Saturday. In his first game as Michigan State football’s head coach in 1995, Saban’s much-anticipated arrival ended with a thud, a 50-10 home pounding from Nebraska.

On Saturday, Tucker’s Spartans dropped his debut 38-27 to Rutgers — a far cry talent-wise from the Cornhuskers who stomped Saban’s squad, but a letdown that nonetheless uneased the fan base. Next up is Michigan (noon Saturday), the rivalry game that often defines MSU legacies.

But don’t worry about Tucker, Alabama coach Saban said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday, he’ll be just fine.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Nick Saban looks on during a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 1995 at Spartan Stadium. Nebraska won the game, 50-10.

“Mel is a very capable guy,” said Saban, who ran MSU from 1995-99 and had Tucker as a defensive graduate assistant for two of those seasons. “He did an outstanding job for us when he was with us, and I think has done a really good job, wherever he's been, in whatever his responsibility has been.”

Tucker knows what it is like to play in the Big House. The former Wisconsin defensive back won there as a player at Wisconsin in 1994, then helped coach Ohio State to a win there in 2001. His Buckeyes teams went 3-1 against the Wolverines during his time as an assistant coach from 2001-04. But the two MSU teams he was part of as a GA in 1997 and ’98 lost both games.

Still, the 48-year-old has witnessed the magnitude of the rivalry game for the Spartans. And he also nearly quoted Saban word for word in describing how MSU needs to put last week’s loss to Rutgers in the past.

“We'll learn from it,” Tucker said on a video call Tuesday. “We've got a young football team that's bought in and is eager, that's motivated and wants to do well. We've done some good things. And this is a week to get some things cleaned up and improve. I believe that you typically make your most improvement from Game 1 to Game 2, and that's really where our focus is.”

Saban was not alone Wednesday in voicing his support of the Spartans’ new coach, who went 5-7 in his first year as a college head coach last year at Colorado.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who never lost to Michigan in three starts from 2009-11, said he expects MSU to put together a competitive performance against the Wolverines. U-M left Minneapolis with an impressive 49-24 victory over the Golden Gophers.

Cousins also expressed “a lot of confidence in coach Tucker” and his ability to build on what his coach, Mark Dantonio, left behind when he retired Feb. 4.

“I think he was a great hire. I like his staff a lot,” Cousins said of Tucker on a video call. “As with anything, it takes time. Obviously, the Michigan game is a big game every year and so fun for so many people in that state and a great rivalry. And it's been fun to, to see how the history has unfolded over the last couple decades. It's been a great battle back and forth. So I expect this weekend to be no different.”

Robaire Smith got to know Tucker during his MSU career from 1996-1999 and then went on to play for him in the NFL. The two reunited with the Cleveland Browns when Smith joined the team as a defensive end in 2007 and Tucker was a defensive backs coach. A year later, Tucker became Smith’s defensive coordinator.

The 12-year NFL veteran told the Free Press by phone Wednesday that Tucker shares more personality traits with Dantonio but exudes Saban qualities from a football standpoint.

“I mean, as far as knowledge of the game, yes,” Smith said comparing Tucker and Saban. “Their personalities are different. But at the same time, they both demand a lot from you. They demand for you to go out there and compete, go out there and do your job, go out there and be accountable and to be available. When I see that part of him, that reminds me of Saban.

“(Tucker) is very personable with a lot of people, he can relate to a lot of players. He's open to hear some of their things and to get a response. And so is Coach Saban — Coach Saban is probably my favorite coach of all time, no matter who I dealt with or where I played. I love that man. And the saying goes with Tuck.”

Though both mentored him as a young coach, Tucker’s path has intersected Saban’s more often than Dantonio’s over the past 2½ decades. And their journeys to the top job at MSU also weaved a similar route through the NFL and college.

Like Tucker, Saban returned to East Lansing after coaching in the NFL. After guiding George Perles’ defense from 1983-87, helping the Spartans win a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl in his final season, Saban went on to cut his teeth in the NFL. He had one year of college head coaching experience in 1990 at Toledo and came back to MSU after serving as Bill Belichick.

Tucker followed Saban to LSU in 2000 for a year as his defensive backs coache. He then joined Dantonio at Ohio State for three years before taking over for him as co-defensive coordinator in 2004 and afterward embarking on a 10-year NFL coaching career.

That is where Smith reconnected with his one-time MSU grad assistant coach.

“Even when he was a GA, Tuck's been the same guy,” Smith said. “He was younger and hungry, but Tuck's been the same guy, whether it was when he was a GA there and when he was a defensive coordinator at Cleveland, so I'm quite sure he's the same guy being the coach with being a little bit more stern, but he's still tough.”

Tucker came back to work as Saban’s assistant head coach and defensive backs assistant at Alabama in 2015, helping win another national title and beating MSU in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Tucker went on to Georgia as defensive coordinator the next three years before getting his first head coaching job at Colorado last year. MSU pried him away after one year in Boulder, a move Smith applauds.

“I know Tuck. I know he’s a fair person and a fair coach. It’s gonna be a good thing,” Smith said. “I know they got the right man for the job. If anybody can come in and help give a little bit more boost to what Coach Dantonio was doing is Mel. Those guys, now they remind me of each other. Mel was working under him when Coach Dantonio was (Saban’s) secondary coach. Their philosophy, the way they communicate with people and the way they go about certain things is the same. They both have a mild-mannered demeanor.”

Smith said the Rutgers game last week in Tucker’s debut “was kind of what I expected” given the timing of his hire, the lack of spring practice, changes Tucker installed and the stop and start nature with practice this fall.

“They probably weren’t all-the-way comfortable with what they’re doing. They probably know what they’re doing, but can’t do it at 110% without second-guessing. A lot of people saying a lot of bad things to me, I saw a lot of good things. It’s gonna get there. I believe in Coach Tucker.”

Saban also saw the results of Tucker’s first game. His advice for his former understudy unsurprisingly mirrored Tucker’s tone this week.

“I think when things happen like what happened last week for them, you got to be very technical on, 'Why did this happen?' Was it turnovers, lack of execution? What do we need to fix? And really focus on what you need to do to improve and try to make a great amount of improvement from week one to week two,” he said. “That's how we would try to manage it, and sure Mel will try to do the same thing.”

A voice from MSU's past still guiding its present.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSU's Mel Tucker has support: Nick Saban, Kirk Cousins, Robaire Smith