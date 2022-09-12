Michigan State football's Mel Tucker: Jayden Reed will 'be ready when he's ready'

The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin faces a balancing act as it tries to bounce back from its first loss of the season and work its way back into the Top 25. The Badgers believe they must play with more enthusiasm and more discipline, two traits that don't always go together. Wisconsin was flagged 11 times for 106 yards, the first time in 14 years the Badgers had that many penalties or penalty yards in a game that was decided in regulation.