Michigan State football's Mel Tucker: We won't be taking Purdue lightly
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in East Lansing.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker did not provide an update on wide receiver Jalen Nailor's hand injury he suffered Saturday against Michigan.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talked Monday about what's next for their respective teams following the Spartans' win over the Wolverines.
Michigan State running back was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award and won his second BIg Ten offensive player of the week Monday.
“We put ourselves in a good position heading into the last month of the season,” Mel Tucker said during his MSU Spartans football news conference
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will hold his weekly news conference at noon on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana.
