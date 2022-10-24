Michigan State football's Mel Tucker: No early Michigan bulletin board material
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in East Lansing.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in East Lansing.
A look at the newest projections and bowl matchups ahead of Week 9.
College Football Playoff expansion: What would the top 12 project to be if the new format was in place for 2022?
The first meeting between first-rounders Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith in a professional setting will take place in Houston.
Mel B is engaged to her hairdresser boyfriend Rory McPhee after he proposed to the Spice Girls star earlier this week.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 9 highlighted by Michigan State at Michigan, Florida vs Georgia, and Kentucky at Tennessee
M's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
The Horned Frogs scored 28 consecutive points after trailing 28-10.
Last week, the Michigan program spent four practices during the bye week dedicated to Michigan State preparations. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was consistently saying how 'laser-focused' the team is on facing the Spartans. When it comes to the 'state championship' that the program has referred to the Michigan-Michigan State game, there isn't much motivation the coaching staff needs to do to get their team ready to go.
Before we turn the page to Week 9, here’s a closer look at some of the most interesting outcomes of Week 8.
Tigers vs. the Tide in prime time!
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
A few minor changes in Herbie's rankings after week 9. #GoBucks
Nick Saban's farcical explanation of why he didn't suspend Jermaine Burton gives a playbook to any Alabama player who harms a field-rushing fan.
There's a new team in the top five of this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after TCU made its second consecutive dramatic comeback. Moving out is Clemson.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him