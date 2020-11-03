Michigan State football's Mel Tucker: Let's move past Michigan, stay safe, get ready for Iowa

Mel Tucker planned for his players turn the page Sunday, regardless of whether Michigan State football won or lost at Michigan the day before.

That’s exactly what they did. And with a buzz and energy that carried over from the Spartans’ 27-24 upset Saturday in Ann Arbor, both inside and outside his developing program.

“I'm proud that Spartan Nation is pleased and excited about our program and about our win against the school down the road. And bringing that Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing, that's a source of pride for all of our fans and all of our supporters,” Tucker said during his weekly news conference Tuesday. “I knew that going in to the game, I've known that for a number of years. I'm from Ohio, I played in the Big Ten, I started my career here in 1997 and 98 here at Michigan State. So I understand and embrace and respect the rivalry.

“And so there's no doubt about it, and I made sure our players knew how I felt about it. When you play the school down the road, that is THE game every year.”

MSU (1-1) travels to Iowa on Saturday for a third straight noon kickoff (ESPN). The Hawkeyes (0-2) are coming off close losses to Northwestern on Saturday and at Purdue in the opener.

MSU was 7-1 during Mark Dantonio’s 13-year tenure after defeating Michigan between 2008-17. The Spartans were 4-4 after the eight wins between 1978 and 2001, so Tucker is imploring his team to put last week in the past quickly.

“The next game is the most important game. Always,” Tucker said. “The past is not necessarily predictive of the future unless you don't change the behavior. And so our plan and our process is to work to get better each and every day, to fix the issues that we had in the game and then make those corrections — and we had quite a few — and then continue to build on the positives that we have as we as we continue to build our process and learn more about our players and put our guys in the best position in games, to make plays and put them in the best position to be successful.”

The Boilermakers had their game this week canceled Tuesday as Wisconsin for the second straight week continues to battle COVID-19 cases. Tucker said his staff has remained vigilant about their players following safety protocols to try and make sure it doesn’t happen to the Spartans.

“We encourage our guys to continue to adhere to the behavior modification that is needed for us to continue to be able to practice and play. We talk about it all the time,” Tucker said. “I actually heard guys on the on the bus on the way back (from U-M) as we're pulling back up to our facility ... reminding each other to protect our bubble, be smart, stay with the protocols and protect our football team. That's something that we talk about daily, because it's real.”

