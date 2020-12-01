Michigan State football's Mel Tucker focused on Ohio State, not cancellation scenarios

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

It is not a scenario Mel Tucker wants to think about, not with Michigan State football’s schedule reading No. 4 Ohio State coming Saturday to Spartan Stadium (noon, ABC).

A team spokesman announced midday Tuesday the Buckeyes planned to resume organized team activities later that afternoon, but there is no official word if they will be medically cleared to play according to Big Ten protocols after their game last week was canceled due to increased COVID-19 numbers.

JEFF SEIDEL: MSU's upset over Northwestern more revealing than win over Michigan

WHAT TO WATCH: Spartans getting ready for Ohio State

And with the Northwestern-Minnesota game already called off Monday due to the Gophers’ ongoing outbreak and Michigan now assessing a potential increase in cases, it begs the question: Could the Spartans play someone else if OSU can’t?

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker watches warmups before the game against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker watches warmups before the game against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

“I don't want to get into the weeds with that, just for the sake of time. It's a very fluid deal,” Tucker said Tuesday. “What I can say is that we are focused on preparing for Ohio State, because that's what we can control. And we don't have any information that would tell us not to do that. So that's where my focus is, and that's where our focus has gotta stay. …

“I really would rather not even get into that, because that's not where we are.”

MSU (2-3) is set to host the Buckeyes (4-0), even though Ohio State already is planning to be without head coach Ryan Day, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Buckeyes’ game at Illinois was one of two canceled last week along with Minnesota-Wisconsin. The Gophers announced their inability to play last Tuesday, while the Buckeyes called off their trip Friday after more positive tests were discovered. That did not allow enough time for a reshuffling to allow the Badgers and Illini to play.

STOCK WATCH: Shakur Brown, Angelo Grose making plays in secondary

EXITS: MSU linebackers to transfer following arrests in East Lansing

ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported on Nov. 13 that the Big Ten presidents on Nov. 5 approved a process to allow two teams without COVID issues who had their games canceled in the same week to play each other, regardless if they had played before or had were scheduled to in the future. That decision would need to be made by 1 p.m. ET on a Wednesday, Dinich reported.

The Big Ten has yet to reschedule any games since it started the season Oct. 23. A message with the Big Ten for clarification on the rescheduling rules and protocols for potentially having an odd number of games called off was not immediately returned.

“For me, that's not part of a discussion or a question that I have. That's not where I am. And whatever those rules are for the league in terms of rescheduling games and all that type of stuff, really for me, that's all hypotheticals. And for me, that's not the best use of my time and my energy,” Tucker said. “All those scenarios and the what ifs and, 'Well maybe this can happen, maybe that can happen,' right now, I mean how does that help me? How does that help my football team today on a Tuesday when we're getting ready for a Tuesday practice. It doesn't factor in, so it's just not in my focus.”

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.

Day told reporters Friday the Buckeyes could have a practice Thursday and walk-through Friday and be prepared to play the Spartans. The Columbus Dispatch reported that small group workouts resumed Monday, though all meetings were still being held virtually.

Ohio State revealed Tuesday that associate head coach and defensive line assistant Larry Johnson would run the Buckeyes on Saturday in East Lansing with Day not allowed on the sideline due to Big Ten COVID-19 medical protocols. Ohio State needs to play six games to be eligible for the conference championship game, with the Buckeyes’ rivalry game with the Wolverines scheduled for Dec. 12 should both teams be able to play.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State: Mel Tucker focused on Ohio State, not cancel scenarios

Latest Stories

  • Michigan football halted by virus, but Jim Harbaugh says season has 'been worth it'

    Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wanted his team to stay positive, test negative and play. But the opposite is happening right now for the Wolverines.

  • Why NFL fans lost it after Tom Brady shook Patrick Mahomes’ hand

    This is getting ridiculous.

  • ‘Unhappy’ about playing Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens reportedly threatened strike

    Ravens players made it known they would strike if they had to play Tuesday. The NFL responded by pushing the game to Wednesday.

  • Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA star

    UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Jim Schwartz should not have poked the bear that is D.K. Metcalf

    Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz just had to go and talk to Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf before Monday's game. It did not go well.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • Detroit Lions must tank and trade Matthew Stafford. Here's why

    With nothing left to play for this season except jobs, the Detroit Lions should tank the rest of their games in order to improve their draft position.

  • Chiefs’ Andy Reid had perfect response to Travis Kelce’s failed touchdown pass

    Coach Reid didn't have to do Travis Kelce like that.

  • Giannis Name-Dropping LeBron and Kobe in New Interview Has Fans Speculating About Him Going to Lakers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo praised LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in a new interview, leading to speculation that he might one day join the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • Oklahoma coach Riley taps Stoops to help with depleted staff

    Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again - at least for now - because of coronavirus issues. The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday's game against West Virginia and temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program. The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ask Stoops for help.

  • Michigan State football linebackers to transfer following arrests in East Lansing

    Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.

  • Andre Johnson: ‘Hard thing to see’ Texans WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby suspended

    Former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson says it is difficult to see WR Will Fuller and CB Bradley Roby suspended and out for the year.

  • White Sox coaching staff: Tony La Russa adds three new faces to South Side

    The White Sox announced Tony La Russa's coaching staff Tuesday, the new South Side skipper bringing first-timers to the bench- and pitching-coach roles to go along with more familiar faces elsewhere.

  • 7 waiver wire targets in fantasy football for Week 13

    Waiver Wire targets for Week 13.

  • Playing with dad, against 'trash talking' Woodses at PNC will bring pressure for Justin Thomas

    Justin Thomas expects to face some pressure at this month's PNC Championship, from watching his dad compete and playing against Charlie Woods.

  • Drew Lock could end up paying biggest price for QB quagmire

    Their quarantined quarterback quartet sure left the Denver Broncos in, shall we say, quite the quagmire. The NFL made the Broncos play without any QBs Sunday, and their 31-3 loss to the Saints serves as an embarrassing example for other teams not to violate the NFL's COVID-19 mitigation measures. The Broncos (4-7) are expected to face a hefty fine and loss of a draft pick as a repeat offender of the league's coronavirus rules, but it's Drew Lock who could pay the biggest price for goofing up.

  • Ohio State playoff conundrum, Tom Herman & Scott Frost replacements

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title?  Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well. 

  • 4 studs and 2 duds in Seahawks 23-17 win over Eagles on MNF

    Here are the four studs and the two duds from the Seattle Seahawks 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 12.

  • What the Celtics can do with their NBA record-breaking $28.5 million traded player exception

    By trading Gordon Hayward’s new four-year, $120 million contract to the Charlotte Hornets, the Boston Celtics have created the largest traded player exception (TPE) in NBA history, a useful asset going forward.