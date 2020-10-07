Michigan State football's Mel Tucker describes his takeaways from first team scrimmage

Time is running short for new head coach Mel Tucker and his new Michigan State football staff to prepare for the upcoming, abbreviated Big Ten season.

Tucker put his team to work for the first time Saturday as the players scrimmaged at Spartan Stadium. He pointed to that being the first chance coaches have had to get a feel for how they compete in a game-like setting, which should not come as a surprise.

Tucker was hired late in the offseason on Feb. 12 and then spent a month assembling his staff. When it came time to put the pads on, the coronavirus pandemic shut them down before having a spring practice. And then months of waiting.

That made getting into the stadium a vital part of not only preparing for this fall but also to finally give coaches a look at players and, conversely, players a better idea of the demands on them in a competitive environment.

"It's always gonna be very competitive, and we're gonna play the best players, the guys that give us the best chance to be successful," Tucker said on a video call Wednesday. "But also, we're gonna continue to develop the guys behind them. And at some point in the season, you still may see changes based on what production guys are having in games and what guys are doing in practice.

"The goal is to have your practices harder than your games. That's your goal, to get to the point where you can do that. So if a guy can do it in practice against good players, then you know he can do it in the game."

The 'rep chart'

One of Tucker's talking points since August, before the month-long shutdown by the Big Ten, is that MSU is operating with "a rep chart, not a depth chart." But at some point, he admits, that will need to change before the Oct. 24 season opener against Rutgers.

When?

"When we get into game week, we're gonna have to decide who gets the reps. And then we're gonna have to develop scout teams," Tucker said. "At that point, as we decide who's gonna be on the scout team and who we're gonna dedicate the lion's share of the reps to, that really starts to form a depth chart. But the actual date right now is to be determined when those announcements may come. We'll just have to see how that shakes out."

That includes the quarterback spot, where Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day and Payton Thorne are competing to replace Brian Lewerke. Tucker said the three continue to split reps "and the competition is good."

However ...

"Things have not completely shaken out yet," he added.

Let's play two

Tucker plans to get in a second scrimmage, "hopefully this weekend." He was pleased with getting the first one Saturday, "the first time as a staff that we've seen our guys go live, full-speed, to-the-ground (tackling)."

"I was very pleased," Tucker said. "Obviously a scrimmage is a different type of evaluation than just a normal practice, when you're not tackling live to the ground. And so you just find out a little bit more about each player in that situation, in the stadium. ... It was beneficial for the players and also for the staff."

Still out

Tucker said OL Jordan Reid and redshirt freshman Justin Stevens still plan to opt out of this season. Reid, a senior, is the only player to start every game the past two seasons along an injury-hampered offensive line. Two other players, senior DT Jacub Panasiuk and LB Marcel Lewis, both announced they will play this fall after initially opting out in the summer.

