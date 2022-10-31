Michigan State football's Mel Tucker: Incident at Michigan doesn't reflect our program
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in East Lansing.
This video is worse than the first. Very disturbing.
Tennessee football opened as more than a touchdown underdog to Georgia on Sunday. The Vols are 7-1 against the spread this season
Bullied on the field. Bullies off of it. Michigan State is in need of repair after losing to Michigan and starting a brawl after the loss.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker suspends 4 Spartans for Michigan tunnel fight: Angelo Grose, Zion Young, Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Khary Crump.
Gemon Green and his family plan on pressing charges on those involved in Saturday night's incident.
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
