Michigan State football's Mel Tucker provides no depth chart, update at QB as debut looms

Mel Tucker doesn’t have a depth chart. Or at least he won’t make it public. Not this early in the week. Maybe not at all.

It is perhaps the one advantage Michigan State football’s new coach drew from the pandemic in a chaotic and disrupted offseason.

“This is a unique year,” Tucker said on a video call Tuesday. “As you know, things change daily.”

That secrecy of personnel and scheme going into Saturday’s opener against Rutgers is a dream for any coach, but particularly as Tucker makes his debut replacing MSU’s all-time winningest coach Mark Dantonio after not having spring practices or a typical preseason camp.

“I can’t help but smile,” Tucker said. “This is a dream come true for me.”

Tucker stuck mainly to the generalized talking points he has hit on since being hired Feb. 12 — demanding a physical, detail-oriented and mentally tough brand of football — and danced around specifics. Here are a few quick takeaways from Tucker’s first game week press conference.

Quiet on QB

Tucker stuck to calling it “a rep chart” and that coaches are focused on developing “as many players as we can.” He said the competition is “fierce” at a number of positions, specifically at quarterback, and was careful to bring up all four, including true freshman Noah Kim alongside junior Rocky Lombardi, sophomore Theo Day and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne.

But he would not announce who will start Saturday. Nor when or if that might be revealed before the noon kickoff against the Scarlet Knights (BTN).

“As this week unfolds and the game plan is installed, we’ll make a decision,” Tucker said, “and then we’ll go play. … We’re gonna play who gives us the best chance to win. And so we’ll just have to see how this week unfolds. The guys that we have are very capable, so we’re very fortunate to have multiple quarterbacks that we feel like can get the job done.”

Tucker did not get into specifics about his potential starting offensive line or middle linebacker, two key areas that remain veiled going into the opener.

Facing the unknown

The Spartans ripped Rutgers, 27-0, just 11 months ago in Piscataway, New Jersey. But things have changed significantly in both places since.

Like MSU, Rutgers also has a new staff – albeit head coach Greg Schiano’s second Scarlet Knights stint starting Saturday. That adds another layer of complexity for Tucker and his coaches as they try to prepare.

“When you go into the first game of the season, you're expecting some unscouted looks,” Tucker said. “You're not quite sure exactly what you're going to see.”

The Rutgers went 2-10 last season and is on a 21-game Big Ten losing streak. The Scarlet Knights are 36-63 in the eight seasons since Schiano left them for the NFL.

In his first tenure, Schiano went 68-67 over 11 years from 2001-11 but produced winning teams in six of his last seven seasons. Tucker called Schiano “a good friend.”

“I have a lot of respect for him. He's an outstanding football coach, a great man,” Tucker said. “And he's a proven winner.

No COVID updates

Along with no depth chart, Tucker would not reveal if any MSU players might be forced to miss the game due to COVID-19. Athletes who test positive in a rapid antigen test and subsequent PCR test are required to sit out 21 days per Big Ten testing protocol.

“We have released those results weekly for a number of months now. And so as of right now, we're we're working with the guys that we have,” Tucker said. “And as the week unfolds, we'll determine who will be the guys that are gonna dress and be available to us to play.”

Tucker also did not reveal if any more players had opted out. Two Spartans, offensive linemen Jordan Reid and Justin Stevens, decided not to play this fall due to concerns over the coronavirus.

