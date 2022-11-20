Michigan State football's Mel Tucker explains loss to Indiana: 'It's execution'

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Jack Campbell caused a fumble and came up with an interception off a tipped pass to thwart Minnesota drives in the closing minutes for Iowa (7-4, 5-3), which would repeat as division champions and return to the conference title game by beating Nebraska next week. Iowa got a break before the game when No. 3 Michigan came back to beat Illinois and push the Illini out of first place.