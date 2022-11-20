Michigan State football's Mel Tucker explains loss to Indiana: 'It's execution'
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media after the 39-31 double-overtime home loss to Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media after the 39-31 double-overtime home loss to Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a 39-31 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Indiana's James Head Jr. blocked Ben Patton's 28-yard field goal in overtime and Michigan State's Michael Fletcher blocked Charles Campbell's 37-yard kick to send the game to double overtime. After Dexter Williams threw a 24-yard pass to AJ Barner to start the second overtime, Shivers ran for the game-winner.
Jalen Graham had too much fun in the eyes of the officiating crew as he ran toward the end zone against Northwestern.
What did you take away from the Maryland game? Here are five things we think we learned after seeing all the action in College Park Saturday. #GoBucks
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
Michigan football's Blake Corum suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half against Illinois on Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Jackson State football tries to finish its regular season undefeated when it travels to Alcorn State. Check here for the score and live updates.
Iowa beats Minnesota on Saturday with late field goal.
Well... the unthinkable happened on Saturday. Florida fell to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2013 and will have to beat FSU next week to avoid a .500 season.
"The Godfather of College Football recruiting" says that there is only one sure candidate for the vacant head coaching position on the Plains.
Head coach Jimbo Fishers' Press Conference after Aggie's defeat UMass
Michigan State Spartans had a chance to become bowl eligible with a win vs. Indiana, but blew a 17-point lead and missed two field goals at the end
Sir Nick Faldo joined ESPN's College GameDay as the show's guest picker in Bozeman, Montana, and had a mouthful of bold takes.
Penn State has won its third straight game and dominated on the defensive side of the ball.
Lady Vols basketball coach Kellie Harper defended senior center Tamari Key, who faced criticism for her appearance from fans online.
The Wisconsin Badgers scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat Nebraska, 15-14, Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
At times, the Illini looked poised for a big upset of No. 3 Michigan. Instead, social media reacted to an important result for Iowa fans.
The league admitted its officials missed an egregious facemask penalty in Commanders-Eagles.
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Jack Campbell caused a fumble and came up with an interception off a tipped pass to thwart Minnesota drives in the closing minutes for Iowa (7-4, 5-3), which would repeat as division champions and return to the conference title game by beating Nebraska next week. Iowa got a break before the game when No. 3 Michigan came back to beat Illinois and push the Illini out of first place.
The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Maryland University for a Big Ten game at 3:30 p.m. Follow the coverage live.