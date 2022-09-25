Michigan State football's Mel Tucker 'really not happy' after loss to Minnesota

The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina on Saturday. Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards and Chris Tyree ran for 80 yards and a score for the Fighting Irish (2-2). Pyne completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards.