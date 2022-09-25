Michigan State football's Mel Tucker 'really not happy' after loss to Minnesota
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media after the 34--7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in East Lansing.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media after the 34--7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in East Lansing.
Texas A&M looked like it was going down another score until Arkansas fumbled
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' dismal performance against Minnesota with his 3 quick takes.
Another weekend in college football brought wild finishes and shocking upsets across the country. Here's the winners and losers from Week 4.
The new Holocaust documentary was gut-wrenching in light of the antics of Trump and governors Abbott and DeSantis. | Letters to the Editor
These are uncomplimentary compliments.
Michigan State Spartans were dominated in every facet of the game by the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Spartan Stadium
Minnesota embarrasses Michigan State inside of Spartan Stadium, 34-7
Here's a look at the 12 singles matches for Sunday in the 14th Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.
The Wolverines beat the Terrapins in their first conference game of the 2022 season.
Who looked good and who didn’t for the Irish against North Carolina?
Lou Holtz says Notre Dame is one of the most disappointing teams of the year.
Jalon Daniels led Kansas to its fourth win of the 2022 season
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Drew Pyne threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame finally clicked on offense in a 45-32 victory over North Carolina on Saturday. Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and 134 yards and Chris Tyree ran for 80 yards and a score for the Fighting Irish (2-2). Pyne completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
Albert Pujols, a beloved mentor as a Dodger last season, joined the elite 700-home run club with his former teammates bearing witness with conflicting emotions.
That's what we call a roller coaster of emotions. From a likely loss to a comfortable win. Safe to say that Twitter had a field day.
It appears Mel Tucker is fully confident in his staff at MSU amid tough stretch
On what he liked about J.J. McCarthy's performanceI think he did a lot of great things. The game on the line throws to Roman, to Ronnie Bell, just to name a couple. I thought he worked the ball to the tight ends.