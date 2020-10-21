Michigan State football's Mel Tucker has an interesting process of picking team captains

One of the hallmarks of Michigan State football’s defense the past 13 years came from dominant play at middle linebacker.

Former coach Mark Dantonio is gone. So is former captain Joe Bachie. And the Spartans’ new coach Mel Tucker must find someone new to run the defense.

Tucker did not specify any names Tuesday during his first game-week news conference. All he is saying going into Saturday’s opener against Rutgers is that he believes MSU has “multiple guys at the linebacker position that can play for us.”

Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons, left, and Noah Harvey celebrate a stop during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

“We feel like it's a group that is ready to lead and can make the calls and get lined up and run and hit and make plays," Tucker said.

Moving Antjuan Simmons is one potential option. The 6-foot, 216-pound senior started the first two games in the middle after Bachie’s career-ending suspension last season. Simmons moved back to his weak-side spot providing speed and tackling in the open field, with Tyriq Thompson sliding into the middle for the Spartans’ final three games.

Junior Noah Harvey — who posted 28 tackles, including 2.5 stops for a loss in the final three games — is another option. He started against Illinois and Michigan on the weak side with Simmons inside, then replaced Thompson on the strong side, starting five games in total.

Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones carries the ball before being tackled by Michigan State linebacker Chase Kline at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Michigan won, 44-10.

Sophomore Chase Kline has been one of the few other linebackers getting any name-recognition from the tight-lipped coaching staff. He spent time last year defensive end due to injuries upfront and also worked behind Simmons. Other options include sophomore Jeslord Boateng and redshirt freshman Marcel Lewis, who initially opted out but decided to play. And three true freshmen — Devin Hightower, Cal Haladay and Cole DeMarzo — could get a look at the linebacker vacancy, depending on who eventually occupies the middle.

“So we're trying to get as many guys ready to play as we can,” Tucker said, “and they all know that.”

MSU had two other potential middle linebacker candidates at the end of last season who are not with the team right now. Ed Warriner transferred to Michigan in January, while redshirt freshman Luke Fulton was suspended along with walk-on linebacker Charles Willekes following their Sept. 8 arrests tied to an alleged assault at an East Lansing fraternity house.

“We released a statement about Luke and Charles, they've been suspended from the team,” Tucker said. “We acted quickly and decisively about that.”

Waiting on captains

Tucker is taking an interesting approach to naming captains for this season — he plans to do it after it’s done.

