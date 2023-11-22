Michigan State football's Mangham brothers get rare chance to play together, at home

Jesse Mangham is preparing a big Thanksgiving feast for his entire family.

“Everything,” the Oakland County father of four said Wednesday. “Turkey, smothered chicken, rolls, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, greens, dressing, corn. And we got cheesecakes, banana pudding, all kind of pies, coconut cakes. You name it, we got.”

He can thank Michigan State football for both some extra time to cook and the extra seating needed for the first time in five years.

The Spartans’ season-finale has been circled on the Manghams’ calendar for quite some time. First when Jesse’s middle son, fifth-year senior running back Jaren, decided to transfer home to play alongside his youngest boy, sophomore safety Jaden, in East Lansing. They double-circled when MSU moved its final game of the season from Spartan Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit.

Because the game is a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday (NBC), that means the Mangham’s Thanksgiving will get pushed back to Saturday — a reminder of the intertwining of football and family they’ve lived for so many years.

Michigan State's Jaren Mangham (1) runs during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

“My whole family is gonna be at the game, so it's gonna be an exciting moment,” Jaren Mangham said Tuesday. “Obviously, this is gonna be our first Thanksgiving in a while that we are all together. Not traveling or playing football. This is gonna be the first time where we can actually spend some time together for quite some time.”

Bumpy ride for Jaren

A lot of that is because of Jaren’s football journey that took him from a state championship at Cass Tech in 2016 to Colorado in 2019 for two years to South Florida in 2021 for two years and to MSU in January after earning his undergraduate degree at USF. He arrived with 1,251 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on his collegiate resume.

An injury during preseason camp forced the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder to miss the Spartans’ opener against Central Michigan. Then during warmups the following week before facing Richmond, Jaren again got hurt during warmups. He eventually would miss the first six games.

“Coming out of camp and spring ball, he was in a very good situation. I was excited for the upcoming season,” said his father Jesse, a star linebacker at Bowling Green from 1988-92. “And then one injury happened, and then that set him back. And then he's rushing to get back from that, and I'm kind of just relax. He was like, 'No, I gotta get out there.' And then boom, the next one happens, and it set him back again. I was just like, man, just get healthy.”

Since returning on a “pitch count” against Michigan, Jaren gradually has worked his way into a bigger role, particularly after Jalen Berger’s season-ending injury. Then on Saturday, after Nate Carter left the game after collapsing following a hit, Mangham got his biggest workload in the Spartans’ 24-21 win at Indiana. He had 12 carries for 27 yards and added five catches for 33 yards.

“It has been a crazy ride with everything. The injuries, obviously, the team issues that we faced and the adversity that we had to overcome,” Jaren said Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, I've just been coming to work, putting my best foot forward. I kept grinding, and it really hasn't changed. I'm just doing the same thing. …

“I'm happy that I was able to show a lot of my versatility," Jaren said. "I've always had great hands out of the backfield, so I was just very excited to show that unique skill set that I do have. And that was really just kind of my thing. I went out there, took what they gave me and just kept doing my job.”

While he was doing that, his younger brother Jaden — when he wasn’t in MSU’s defensive huddles — watched and beamed with pride on the sideline.

Michigan State running back Jaren Mangham reaches for a pass during the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

“I definitely saw it,” Jaden said Saturday. “I always knew what he was capable of. I already know what he's gonna do every time he gets the ball. So that wasn't new to me, but I know it's probably new to some people out there. He did his thing, and we needed that.”

And as 6-2, 185-pound Jaden has shined throughout his second season with the Spartans, starting all 11 games at safety and leading MSU with four interceptions, Jaren got the opportunity to watch and encourage. They hadn’t been teammates since childhood, because Jaden opted to play at Birmingham Groves as a high school freshman during Jaren’s senior year at Cass Tech.

“It's been wonderful. Not everyone gets to do that,” said Jaren, pointing to Jaden’s interception and overturned pick against Nebraska as his favorite moment being a spectator of his brother. “Obviously seeing him go out there and make plays is kind of surreal, honestly. It's a very unique experience, just because I have a real brother out there. So when I see him make plays, it just gets me turned up. And then once he sees me make plays, it's like kind of vice versa. We kind of feed off each other.

“I'm very excited that I've been able to get back on that field and kind of get in a groove with him. I love that bond that we've created.”

Homecoming

The last time 24-year old Mangham played at Ford Field, he was a high school sophomore at Cass Tech, celebrating a Division 1 state championship with players like Donovan Peoples-Jones and Donovan Johnson. And while former teammates Jaylen Kelly-Powell and Rodney Hall have moved into the coaching realm as graduate assistants at Wayne State, Jaren still has another year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Whether he plans to use it and continue work on his master’s degree is something he said he and his family have discussed “heavily,” though they want to see what happens with MSU’s coaching search.

Jaden Mangham of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“But the brotherhood is kind of like the thing that I kept looking back on,” Jaren said. “I feel like we're so much stronger. Obviously, we faced so much. It's crazy, because every single day, it felt like it can't get no worse. And then, boom, it got worse. We had to come back in the same day and just keep working. So it's been a process.

“I've been thinking about it, but I'm not like stuck on a decision yet. But I'm sure that decision will be coming soon. Especially in the next week or so.”

As for those wondering about what Jaden might do, their father has heard the concerns.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh my God, what is he gonna do? Is he gonna leave, is he gonna go?’” Jesse Mangham said. “What a lot of people don't understand is that (Jaden) is on track to graduate in December. ... I try to explain to my kids all the time, one thing that they never can take from you is when you get your degrees right. Jaren will get his master's, Jaden will get his undergrad and he'll still have a couple of years left (to play football). Now, you're working on things that a lot of people don't even get an opportunity to work on.”

Come Saturday, there will be plenty of academic discussion along with the football talk at the Thanksgiving table. The oldest Mangham brother, Jalen, is 25 and will be home ("It's Jalen, Jaren and Jaden. It's just one letter difference in between all of us. They mess up names all the time," Jaren admits). So will their only sister, 21-year-old Kayla, who is studying at Wayne State to become a doctor (“She’s the smart one in the family,” Jaren also admits).

Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) is pulled down in the backfield by Michigan State defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) during the second half Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.

But first, there is one last game to play in the shared season for Jaren and Jaden. In downtown Detroit. With the whole Mangham clan in the Ford Field stands.

“Back close to hometown, so I'm expecting a lot of family, a lot of friends to be there,” Jaden said. “So I really just can't wait. But we just have to keep preparing, because it's another game, no matter the location.”

