Michigan State football's Ma'a Gaoteote, top 2021 recruit, withdraws from transfer portal

Less than two weeks after Ma'a Gaoteote entered NCAA transfer portal, the Michigan State football freshman linebacker has chosen to pull himself out of it.

Gaoteote, the crown jewel of the Spartans' 2021 signing class, withdrew his name Tuesday after spending the past 13 days exploring a move to another program.

Gaoteote, who played 100 snaps and recorded seven tackles in eight games this past season, was the lone four-star prospect among Tucker's first batch of high school recruits — a group the coach jokingly referred to as his "Zoom babies."

He became the fifth member of the class to enter the portal — following defensive end Alex Okelo, safety Michael Gravely Jr., tight end Kameron Allen and defensive tackle Tyson Watson.

Gaoteote's temporary departure transpired after Michigan State recently added a pair of transfers, UNLV's Jacoby Windmon and Mississippi State's Aaron Brule, at his position.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Gaoteote had been among 18 scholarship players on Michigan State's roster who entered the portal since September.

