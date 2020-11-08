Michigan State football's leaders, Antjuan Simmons, Rocky Lombardi, among walking wounded

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mounting injuries and absences are starting to affect Michigan State football. Even if coach Mel Tucker does not want to use them as an excuse.

Linebacker Antjuan Simmons was in and out of Saturday’s 49-7 thumping at Iowa. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi reportedly suffered a lower-body injury according to ESPN’s broadcast. Neither wanted to discuss afterward if they were hurt.

“I just couldn't go out there and be as productive as I have been in the past. But that's no excuse,” said Simmons, who finished with four tackles after making 11 stops in each of the Spartans’ first two games. “When I was out there, I played hard. When Chase (Kline) went out there, he played hard. Whoever was in there, they played hard. ... I don't really have too much to say about that question. I apologize.”

In a much-anticipating visit to his home state, Lombardi struggled. He threw three interceptions and finished 17 of 37 for 227 yards and no touchdowns.

“Everybody's banged up, everybody's got pain and injuries and whatever,” said Lombardi, who has thrown five interceptions and six TDs this season. “There's really nothing we can we can talk about there. We just got to execute the game plan.”

MSU entered the game without four starters. Cornerback Chris Jackson and tight end Matt Dotson joined center Matt Allen and wide receiver Tre Mosley, both of whom did not play for the second straight week.

“We have the players that we have. And when we talk about depth,” MSU coach Tucker said, taking a long pause. “Whoever is out there, those are the guys who feel like give us the best chance. ... Football is a game of injuries. Guys are gonna be out, guys are gonna be banged up. That's going be the case. And then it's the next man up. And if you're on the field, you're a starter.”

Sophomore Julian Barnett started at nickel back with Jackson out, and junior Shakur Brown slid over to cornerback. A receiver a year ago, Barnett finished with two tackles in his first defensive action. He split time with junior Michael Dowell, who had a career-high seven tackles, and true freshman Angelo Grose, who had two stops.

Sophomore Nick Samac started his second straight game in place of Allen and the sixth of his career. Freshman Ricky White got the nod for the second straight week with Mosley out, finishing with just one reception for 22 yards a week after his breakout 196-yard, eight-catch performance at Michigan.

Hunting a role

With Dotson out, converted punter/kicker Tyler Hunt got his first chance to play his new position. And the junior quickly became an offensive focal point on a day filled with struggles.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound former high school quarterback from Gobles made his first career catch early in the third quarter, a 7-yard grab on third-and-6 slant from the slot that put MSU at the Iowa 2-yard line. Three plays later on third-and-goal at the 1, Hunt took a handoff from on a jet sweep around the right edge, then dove for the pylon for the only Spartan score.

“I'm really proud of him,” Lombardi said of Hunt. “He's a he's a fantastic athlete, one of the best athletes on the team. People don't really give him enough credit for how athletic he is. To come to come from punting to a skilled position is a big deal, especially the mental part of the game.”

Tight end Trenton Gillison added three catches for 24 yards, and fellow sophomore Adam Berghorst also played the position.

