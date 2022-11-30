Michigan State football's Khary Crump arraigned for tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium

One of Michigan State football’s seven players charged for the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium was arraigned Tuesday morning.

Khary Crump was granted a personal recognizance bond by Judge Elisha V. Fink of Ann Arbor's 15th District Court during a Zoom hearing, and the sophomore from Los Angeles is scheduled for a probable cause conference Dec. 8.

Crump was arraigned on a charge of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, which was issued by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Wednesday. Video from ABC inside the tunnel showed Crump swinging his helmet at U-M player Gemon Green during the incident, with MSU teammate Jacoby Windmon nearby.

A warrant was issued Monday for Windmon's arrest. The senior from New Orleans, who transferred to MSU from UNLV in January, is scheduled for a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday on one count of misdemeanor assault and battery.

Windmon’s attorney, Jamie White, told the Free Press on Tuesday he was disappointed the linebacker/defensive end was charged but plans to “do everything possible to put this behind him as soon as possible” to keep Windmon’s record clean.

"Jacoby has been 100% cooperative since Day 1," White said. "We have cooperated with authorities the entire way. When you look at Jacoby’s involvement, on scale of 1-100, I would say it is 0.01."

The other Spartans charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault — Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young — also had warrants issued for their arrest Monday. The five are listed as co-defendants, and they were part of a group of players who University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security identified on video as attacking U-M player Ja’Den McBurrows in the tunnel. Only Brown currently has a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in front of 15th District Magistrate Tamara Ann Garwood.

Green and McBurrows were the only Wolverines who initially entered the tunnel as the Spartans were exiting the Michigan Stadium field to the locker room once the game ended. It remains unclear how the altercation began, but attorneys for two of the players have told the Free Press the U-M players began both physical incidents on opposite sides of the tunnel.

The Big Ten announced a record $100,000 fine for MSU on Monday and added the first eight games of the 2023 season to the team’s suspension of Crump, which covered the past four games this fall. The other six Spartans were reinstated to the football program after the conference deemed their four-game suspensions adequate.

Michigan was issued a reprimand, which its athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement late Monday afternoon said “was in response to a fan making physical contact” with MSU coach Mel Tucker.

The league in its release said, “Members of both teams did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions.” It added that U-M failed to adhere to the policy that “requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.”

