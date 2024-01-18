Michigan State football's Jonathan Smith brings us up to speed on program
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in East Lansing.
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in East Lansing.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Tomlin confirmed his intent to remain with the Steelers and welcomed a quarterback competition ahead of next season.
Snow has once again piled up in Western New York ahead of a playoff game.
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Pacers, wonder what Bruce Brown’s trade market is and hand out some NBA midseason awards.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not be starters based on the latest round of fan voting.
The Warriors' Wednesday matchup with the Jazz was the first game postponed in light of the tragedy.
There was an outpouring of support from NBA players and coaches after Dejan Milojević's sudden death.
Applewhite has served as South Alabama's offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.
When I watch this Eagles offense, the lack of answers against the blitz is what I think has to be sorted out this offseason. By both the play designers and the quarterback.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
With the second half of the NHL season here, it's time to take a hard look at players to acquire and deal away.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Kelce addressed recent media reports in a tearfful episode of his podcast.