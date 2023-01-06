Michigan State football's Jeff Pietrowski enters transfer portal

Michigan State football’s most experienced defensive end appears to be leaving the program.

A team spokesman Friday confirmed Jeff Pietrowski has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The third-year edge rusher played in 23 games as a Spartan. He suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter of the third game of 2022 at Washington and missed the rest of the season, though he was in uniform but did not play at Michigan on Oct. 29.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound native of Medina, Ohio, has three years of eligibility remaining with a medical redshirt for 2022 and the COVID waiver for 2020.

Michigan State defensive end Jeff Pietrowski (47) runs past Akron offensive lineman Jordan Daniels (75) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Part of Mark Dantonio’s final recruiting class out of Cleveland area powerhouse St. Edward, Pietrowski emerged as a special teams contributor while playing in all seven games for Mel Tucker during his pandemic-shortened 2020 deubt and blossomed into a starter at defensive end for three of his 13 games in 2021.

Pietrowski had 5.5 sacks to finish second on the Spartans and tied for 13th in the Big Ten during the Spartans' 11-2 season. He was third on the team with seven tackles for loss among his 33 stops while tying for second in the conference with three forced fumbles.

Before suffering the injury in the fall, Pietrowski started all three games and had six tackles, including 0.5 for a loss. He also had two QB hurries in his 93 snaps.

Though players who enter the portal can return, it could be an uphill fight for playing time for Pietrowski with the influx of edge rushers Tucker has brought in the past few seasons.

Khris Bogle transferred from Florida before last season and also suffered a lower left leg injury, missing all but four games and qualifying for a medical redshirt. Freshman Zion Young showed promise after their injuries before he was suspended for his role in the Oct. 29 altercation inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel. MSU also added four-star recruit Ken Talley during 2022 preseason camp and expects to return Brandon Wright, Avery Dunn, Itayvion "Tank" Brown and James Schott.

The Spartans also signed three four-star edge rushers in the 2023 recruiting class (Andrew Depaepe, Bai Jobe and Jalen Thompson) while adding three more from the transfer portal (Tunmise Adeleye from Texas A&M, Dre Butler from Liberty and Jarrett Jackson from Florida State).

Pietrowski is the fifth MSU defensive lineman to enter the portal, joining fellow defensive ends Michael Fletcher and Chase Carter. Defensive tackles Dashaun Mallory and Jalen Hunt, who moved outside late in the Spartans’ 5-7 season because of injuries and suspensions, also are in the portal.

MSU has had 12 players from the 2022 roster enter the portal, including running back Elijah Collins earlier this week. Kicker Jack Stone on Thursday announced he is transferring to Baylor.

